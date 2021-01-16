Bristol City transfer round-up: Villa man set to move elsewhere, Diedhiou latest, Holden delivers transfer update

Dean Holden will be hoping to add one or two new faces to his Bristol City squad this month, in a bid to see his side close the gap on the play-offs.

The Robins are currently on the cusp of the top-six spots, and will be hoping to push closer towards play-off contention between now and the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at the latest rumours and gossip on the transfer front for City…

Frederic Guilbert

City look set to miss out on the signing of Frederic Guilbert, with Cardiff City in advanced talks to sign the full-back.

Guilbert has struggled to get regular game time under his belt at Villa Park, and a loan move looks to be in the offing for the right-back.

City were reportedly keen on his services as they looked to provide competition for Jack Hunt, but according to Football Insider, he is in talks to join Cardiff.

Dean Holden

Holden has admitted that he doesn’t believe there’ll be a lot of movement in the transfer window.

The manager is confident that he will have a good squad when key players, such as Joe Williams, return from injury.

Via Bristol Live, he said: “We’ll see as we move into this last couple of weeks of the window exactly what happens. I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of movement. I said after the Luton game that I didn’t think there’d be a lot of movement throughout the division, just purely based around the lack of finances. I think we’ll see it play out like that.”

Famara Diedhiou

Holden has also reiterated that he does not want to let go of Famara Diedhiou, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The striker has scored four goals in all competitions this season, and has recently alerted interest from Middlesbrough according to reports.

Holden has confirmed that the club are in talks with Diedhiou over a new deal, saying: “When a player comes into the last year of his contract that is something that can happen. We have to keep talking. Myself and Mark, Steve Lansdown, the board and keep talking around what may or may not happen. And make sure we’re in a good position to be able to move if we need to on any player.

Famara is a player that we want to keep, he’s in good form at the moment and he scored a fantastic goal last week. It’s a little bit out of my hands in fairness, he’s in discussions with the club around a contract as we know and we’ll just have to see how that plays out.”