Bristol City transfer round-up: Uncertain future for in-demand ace, 30 y/o set for exit, firm stance over star

Bristol City have seen their form in the Championship suffer a drop off over the last month or so and that has seen them drop down the table, but they are still within just four points of the top six.

Dean Holden will be hoping he can get his side back on track in the Championship over the next few weeks and find some of the consistency they had showed in the opening months of the campaign. A top-six challenge is not beyond the Robins, but they will need to turn their form around quickly to avoid getting left behind by the teams above them.

The transfer window could be crucial in helping Bristol City re-find some form, and they will be hoping that they could make maybe one or two quality additions. It is also important that key players are kept hold of and that they do not leave themselves short on numbers by allowing too many to depart.

We aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Robins…

Famara Diedhiou

One player who Bristol City might end up losing between now and the end of the month is Famara Diedhiou. The forward is entering the final few months of his current deal at Ashton Gate, and as of yet, there is no agreement in place for him to extend that deal beyond the summer. That has created pressure for the Robins over what they should do with the striker this month.

Middlesbrough have become the first team to reportedly be interested in taking Diedhiou from the Robins this month, with Neil Warnock’s side having enquired about the 28-year-old’s situation with Boro looking to boost their attacking options as they also chase a top-six finish in the Championship.

As of yet Bristol City have not received a firm offer from Middlesbrough for the forward, but with him yet to sign a new deal and interest there it could be interesting to see what happens with the 28-year-old. The Robins might need to cash in if they can not sort out a new deal, or they could decide it is best to keep him rather than allow him to join a promotion rival.

Marley Watkins

Another player whose future at Bristol City is uncertain this month is Marley Watkins, with the 30-year-old entering the final few months of his current deal at Ashton Gate. Given the lack of impact he has made so far with the Robins it would be a major shock to see him stay beyond the end of that deal.

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in taking him back to Scotland this month, with the forward having spent the first few months of the season out loan with them before picking up a hamstring injury and returning to Ashton Gate. They are thought to be favouring a permanent deal, rather than another loan move.

Watkins could even be signed by Aberdeen on a pre-contract agreement ahead of next season, rather than arriving there this month. It does appear that whether he goes in January or in the summer he will not be at Bristol City next term.

Adam Nagy

One player who Bristol City look likely to be keeping hold of, despite speculation surrounding his future is Adam Nagy. The midfielder is wanting to force his way into the Hungary squad for the Euros in the summer, so regular game time is crucial for him during the rest of the campaign.

That has seen Nagy be linked with a potential move to CSKA Moscow, with the Russian side keen to add to their midfield options this month. However, Bristol City are thought to be maintaining a firm stance on his future and they are aiming to keep hold of him until at least the summer.

Nagy is a popular figure amongst Bristol City supporters and it would therefore be a major disappointment for them were he to leave the club. It does appear for now at least that the midfielder’s short-term future at least remains at Ashton Gate.