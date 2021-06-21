Bristol City transfer round-up: Robins eye Celtic target, Striker boost provided, Taylor Moore latest

Bristol City are set for a big summer at Ashton Gate as Nigel Pearson begins to shape the current squad in his image.

The former Leicester City and Watford boss arrived at the Sky Bet Championship club midway through last season and was quickly made aware of the big job that he has on his hands to turn around the Robins’ fortunes.

With the likes of Famara Diedhiou departing the club, a new striker will surely be high up on the agenda for the club as they look to bring in more firepower moving forwards.

Whilst there is also a chance that further departures could happen over the coming months as the Bristol City boss weighs up whether he needs to move on players in order to bring new ones in.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around Ashton Gate in recent days.

Robins eye Celtic target

The Robins are said to be competing with Celtic for the signing of Oxford United centre back Rob Atkinson this summer, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

Bristol City are said to be willing to pay £1.6 million for the defender who impressed for the League One side last season and they could push Celtic all the way in the race for his signature.

However it has been stated recently that Oxford are under no pressure to sell one of their key players, meaning that both sides face a tough task to prize the 22-year-old away from the Kassam Stadium.

Atkinson only joined the U’s last summer from Eastleigh and has made close to 50 appearances for the club so far.

Striker boost provided

Bristol City have also been handed a boost in their pursuit of Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that Blackburn Rovers are yet to have made contact with the Tangerines over a move for the player.

The Robins and Nottingham Forest are said to both be interested in the frontman who is also a target for Rovers and could well make firm up their interest over the next few weeks.

It is said that the newly promoted Championship side would be open to listening to offers of £5 million for the player who hit double figures last term.

Yates is currently under contract at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2023 and certainly won’t be allowed to leave easily.

Taylor Moore latest

The Robins may be prepared to let Taylor Moore leave the club this summer in order to finance moves for new signings, as per a recent report by Bristol Live.

It is stated in the report that the club are yet to have made a final decision over the 24-year-old’s future at Ashton Gate.

However there is a possibility that the player could be sold later on in the summer transfer window if the club brings in their desired targets.

Moore previously spent time on loan with Blackpool, whilst West Brom are also credited with previously having an interest in the defender.