Bristol City transfer round-up: Midfielder interest, Diedhiou update, winger set for January exit

It’s been a relatively quiet start to the winter transfer window for Bristol City, with the recalling of a string of loan players the only significant action taken by the club so far.

There’s been a fair bit of noise in the media about potential January dealings, however, and that is expected to continue until the end of the month.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the latest transfer stories for our Robins round-up…

Contrasting reports about Abdoulaye Sissako

RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi reported on Sunday that City and Championship rivals Millwall were both interested in the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, who could be set to leave Belgian top tier side Zulte Wagrem before the end of the month.

According to the Bristol Post, however, the suggestion that the Bs3 outfit are keen on Sissako are wide of the mark.

It is understood that the Robins are not interested in the defensive midfielder.

Robins unlikely to spend in January, Wickham not a target

It’s been a quiet month for City so far and it seems that may well continue as the Bristol Post has reported that the South West club are unlikely to spend in the winter window.

That’s unless any of their key players leave, in which case Dean Holden, Mark Ashton and co. will be prepared to bring in a replacement.

Despite recent reports linking them with a move (The Sun (10/01, p58)), City are believed to not be interested in Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham. The same can be said for Daniel Sturridge, whose name was circulated on social media.

City hopeful of holding onto Diedhiou, Boro not expected to follow up

The City striker has been linked with a move away from Ashton Gate this month with Middlesbrough understood to have enquired about him.

According to the Bristol Post, the North East club are not expected to table a bid for the striker despite an impressive display against Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

The Robins are thought to be optimistic that Diedhiou, whose current deal expires in the summer, will sign a new contract this month.

Owura Edwards set for another loan move

The 20-year-old winger was one of a number of loan players recalled earlier this month after his exploits at Grimsby Town but it appears he is not set to be part of Holden’s senior squad just yet.

It is understood that Edwards, who has plenty of potential suitors, is set to go out on loan before the January window slams shut.