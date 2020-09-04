Bristol City transfer round-up: Liverpool man wanted, Sessegnon latest, Aston Villa and Eliasson

Bristol City get the 2020/21 campaign underway at Ashton Gate on Saturday as they welcome Exeter City in the first round of the EFL Cup.

That will be Dean Holden’s first competitive game as full-time head coach of the Robins after the 40-year-old was appointed to the role following Lee Johnson’s sacking.

There hasn’t been a huge amount of squad turnover at the South West club but with the transfer window open until October, Holden has plenty of time to add reinforcements.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest transfer news related to the Robins…

City land their second summer signing

It was announced yesterday that former Derby County striker Chris Martin had become the Robins’ second signing of the summer.

The towering forward has signed a two-year deal at Ashton Gate, with the option of an additional year.

He was a useful asset for the Rams last term, scoring 12 times and adding seven assists in 38 appearances, and looks set to provide Holden with another forward option – whether that’s in place of Famara Diedhiou or alongside him.

Robins win race for Fulham full-back but cool interest in centre-back

It appears Steven Sessegnon could be set to become City’s third signing of the window as Sky Sports (Transfer Centre (02/09, 15:32) have reported that the Bs3 outfit have won the race for the right-back.

It is understood that they will sign the 20-year-old on a season-long loan, beating out interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Reading and Swansea City.

Recent reports (Sky Sports Transfer Centre; 02/09, 17:57) have also suggested that the Robins have enquired with Fulham about central defender Alfie Mawson, though it has since been revealed by the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor that the club are looking elsewhere after a potential deal proved too expensive.

Liverpool defender in the South West club’s sights

Despite moving on from Mawson, City appear to remain keen on strengthening in central defence as The Athletic has claimed that they’re eyeing a move for Nat Phillips from Liverpool.

It is believed that the Premier League champions are open to letting the 23-year-old leave either on loan or permanently and that the Robins are among a number of sides interested in the player.

Phillips, who looks a useful combination of a no-nonsense defender and a confident ball-player, spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga and has been training with the Liverpool first-team in pre-season.

Premier League club in talks with Niclas Eliasson

City may be set to lose one of their most exciting attacking players as Aston Villa are in talks over a move for Niclas Eliasson, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The Swedish winger was one of the Robins key creative sparks last term, scoring three times and providing 13 assists, but is heading into the final year of his contract, so you’d imagine they will be happy to cash in should they receive a good offer.