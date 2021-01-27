Bristol City transfer round-up: Fresh Diedhiou interest, Boro stance clarified, Liam Walsh update

It’s been a quiet January window for Bristol City so far, with the return of a string of loanees their only real business.

As we enter the final few days of the month, things are likely to intensify as clubs look to get deals done before the deadline.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the biggest transfer news concerning the Robins in our round-up…

City want £2 million-plus for Famara Diedhiou amid new interest

The big talking point at Ashton Gate at the moment is Diedhiou, who is out of contract in the summer but yet to pen a new deal.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (27/01, 14:29), Egyptian side Pyramids FC are the latest club to show an interest.

It is understood, however, that the Robins want more than £2 million for Diedhiou if they’re to let him leave this month.

Boro likely to wait until summer for striker swoop

Middlesbrough are another club that have been linked with Diedhiou in the January transfer window but it seems they’re set to wait to make their move.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre (27/01, 14:29) has indicated that the North East club are likely to wait until the summer before swooping for the Senegal international.

Mark Ashton reveals ‘big offer’ tabled for Diedhiou

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol’s Sound of the City, the Robins CEO addressed the ongoing talks with Diedhiou and revealed what the club had done so far.

He said: “We’ve been in dialogue with both Famara and his representatives, and there are a number of them, for many many months now.

“I think as I’ve said recently, I was key to bringing Famara here and would love nothing more than for him to stay but not at any cost.

“We have a sensible structure at the club from a salary perspective and we’ve made Famara what is a very big offer to stay. I hope he takes that and we will keep the lines of communication open.”

Liam Walsh contract update

Ashton also told Sound of the City’s Geoff Twentyman that the midfielder, who is also out of contract in the summer, wanted to stay at the club.

He explained: “Walshy has said to me, Mark I want to be at the club moving forward, I’m settled in the area, I just want to get back onto the pitch and play.

“Again, there are a number of our players who are coming out of contract in the summer. We are talking to a number of representatives about those players.”

The City CEO revealed that a formal offer had not been made to Walsh but that they were in continual discussions.