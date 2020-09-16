Bristol City transfer round-up: Diedhiou update, Adelakun nears move, Afobe set for pastures new

Bristol City can be happy with the work they’ve done in the transfer window and will no doubt feel positive about the season ahead after their victory against Coventry City on the opening day of the season.

They’ve signed five players so far this window but with a month still to go, there could yet be more movement as far as the Robins are concerned.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest transfer news concerning the South West club…

Robins halt incomings

The Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor reported last week that the Robins were done in terms of new signings at the moment, though that could change if there were any significant injuries or departures.

It is believed that City’s focus is now on trimming what is a fairly sizable squad.

Hull close in on Hakeem Adelakun

One player that could be set to leave is Hakeem Adelakun.

The winger has struggled to make an impact in the first team over the past few seasons and it is understood that Hull City are close to securing a loan move for the 24-year-old.

No bids for Famara Diedhiou

Rumours circled over the weekend that the Bs3 outfit had accepted an offer in the region of £3 million for Diedhiou, who is out of contract next summer and yet to sign an extension.

According to the Bristol Post, those are false and City are yet to receive any bids for the striker.

Watford move for Joe Morrell unlikely

After impressing on the international stage with Wales, rumours emerged over interest in Morrell from Championship new boys Watford.

It is understood that there is no truth to those and that a move to Vicarage Road looks unlikely for the City midfielder.

Benik Afobe update

After proving a popular figure despite injury problems last term, the Robins opted not to sign Afobe permanently at the conclusion of his loan deal.

The striker returned to Stoke City but it appears he is now set for pastures new as reports in Turkey have indicated he is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Trabzonspor.