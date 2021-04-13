Bristol City transfer round-up: Diedhiou offers, Rangers join race, Pearson’s summer strategy

With Mark Ashton set to leave the club at the end of May, it seems Bristol City will have a new figure in control of transfers this summer.

Whether Nigel Pearson will be at the club to have his say remains to be seen as he’s yet to be offered a deal beyond the end of the season.

But with a significant number of senior players out of contract in the summer, it could well be a busy window – whoever is in charge.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the latest Robins transfer news…

Offers from abroad for Famara Diedhiou

Diedhiou is one of a number of players out of contract in the summer and despite the Robins making it no secret they’d offered him a new deal earlier this season, he has not agreed to stay on.

It is understood, however, that City have made no further attempts to extend his contract.

At this point, it looks increasingly likely the Senegal international will be leaving Bs3 in the summer and it seems he’s not short of suitors.

Earlier this month, the Bristol Post reported that Diedhiou has received multiple offers from clubs abroad.

Rangers join race for Blackpool’s Jerry Yates

A potential Diedhiou replacement that City have been linked with is Blackpool’s Jerry Yates and it seems they’re not the only ones.

The 24-year-old has fired in 18 goals for the Tangerines this season and Scottish champions Rangers are the latest club to be touted with an interest.

According to The 72, Steven Gerrard’s side have joined the race for Yates – who is understood to be worth £2 million.

Pearson’s summer transfer strategy clarified

It remains to be seen whether Pearson will be the man that leads City into the 2021/22 season but his potential strategy this summer if he is has been clarfied.

According to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, the 57-year-old wants to add some experienced players in the upcoming transfer window.

That rings true with the only signing that the City boss has made so far, 34-year-old defender Danny Simpson.