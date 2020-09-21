Bristol City transfer round-up: Diedhiou in contact with English clubs, loans confirmed, Afobe update

Bristol City made it four wins in four under head coach Dean Holden on Sunday as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Summer signing Alfie Mawson took the captain’s armband and helped marshall the backline, while fellow new arrival Chris Martin grabbed the assist for the vital opening goal.

City have been proactive in their approach to the transfer market this summer, signing five players before the Championship season kicked off, but with a month still to go there could yet be some movement.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest transfer news concerning the Robins…

A string of young players sent out on loan

Loans have been confirmed for the latest string of young City players, with five moves announced on Friday.

Defender Bradley Webb will join fellow Robin Saikou Janneh on loan at Newport County, with a January recall in place.

Elsewhere, forward Sam Pearson has sealed a move to Weymouth until the new year, striker Tommy Conway and defender James Taylor have joined Bath City, while goalkeeper Will Buse has moved to Dorchester Town on a season-long loan deal.

Have Bristol City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Bristol City ever loaned out Taylor Moore? Yes No

Adam Nagy and Han-Noah Massengo omitted on Sunday as Holden looks to trim squad

It’s no secret that City have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to midfield options, even with Joe Morrell, Liam Walsh, and Joe Williams missing due to injury.

Holden has indicated previously that he will be looking to trim the squad and you’d question whether the omissions of Adam Nagy and Han-Noah Massengo from the 18 on Sunday indicates that they’re down the bottom of the pecking order.

Famara Diedhiou update emerges

The future of Diedhiou remains uncertain but, according to Get Football France, talks over a move to Ligue 1 side Dijon have fallen through due to issues concerning his personal terms.

The report claims, however, that the striker is still in contact with clubs in England and Turkey, and that he would be willing to run his contract down and leave Ashton Gate as a free agent next summer.

Benik Afobe completes loan deal to Turkey

It’s seemed clear for a while yet that Afobe won’t be heading back to Ashton Gate for the 2020/21 campaign but his new destination has been confirmed.

The Stoke City striker has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor for the rest of the season.