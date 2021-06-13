Bristol City transfer round-up: Andi Weimann update, Cardiff & Swansea track Robins target, Strikers on radar

Bristol City are expected to be very active in the transfer market as Nigel Pearson looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

The challenge will to be build a team that is capable of pushing for a play-off place, but the boss will be aware that he needs to made several additions if the Robins are to do that.

Decisions have already been made on some out-of-contract player who will be departing, with the focus now on bringing players through the door.

And, here we look at the latest rumours coming out of Ashton Gate as the window is open…

Pearson hopeful of Weimann signing new contract

Andi Weimann is out of contract in the summer, so he could leave the club on a free. However, talks have been taking place about the versatile forward extending his stay and it appears that progress is being made.

That’s after the boss hinted he is quietly confident that a fresh agreement will be reached with the player ‘in the next week or so’.

Rivals keen on Matty James

It has been reported that Matty James in a target for Pearson, with the midfielder’s deal at Leicester set to expire in the coming weeks.

However, a deal for the 29-year-old won’t be straightforward, as it has been claimed that Cardiff and Swansea are also keeping tabs on the player. Pearson will hope his connection with James, having worked with him with the Foxes, will give Bristol City the edge.

Trio of attackers considered by Robins

It’s no secret that bringing in at least one striker is the major priority for Pearson this summer following Famara Diedhiou’s exit.

Therefore, a host of number nine’s have been suggested as potential targets and Bristol Live have confirmed that Joe Piggott, Michael Smith and Jerry Yates are all names under consideration.

Prising the latter away from Blackpool would appear to be the toughest after they won promotion to the Championship.