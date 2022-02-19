Bristol City transfer revelation emerges ahead of summer window

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed he wants more “oven-ready” Championship players during the summer window to avoid the inconsistencies his side have suffered this term, making this frank transfer admission to Bristol Live.

The Robins opted to adopt a mixed transfer strategy in the summer, recruiting two trusted players Pearson had at his disposal during his time at Leicester City in Andy King and Matty James – but also taking a chance on players in the lower leagues too.

Rob Atkinson and George Tanner arrived from Oxford United and Carlisle United respectively with the duo concluding their business during that window as they strengthened in a bid to make the 2021/22 campaign a successful one.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Southend United Gillingham Colchester United

But despite going unbeaten in all but two of their opening nine league matches, they haven’t been able to sustain a good run of form at Ashton Gate since the start of the season and this has consigned them to a place in the lower half of the table as things stand, currently sitting in 17th place going into today’s round of fixtures.

Pearson opted to bring in former Norwich City centre-back Timm Klose in on a short-term deal in January in a bid to strengthen his side’s defence and replace Nathan Baker who looks to set to be absent for the remainder of the season.

And unbeknown to supporters of the second-tier side’s fans up until this point, this is the type of player they will be looking to recruit in the next window if their manager has his way.

Revealing his transfer intentions to Bristol Live, the 58-year-old said: “Yes (there is a preference for more “oven-ready” Championship players), there’s got to be changes this summer.

“This is going to be an important window for us.

“It’s the next one that opens so it’s going to be important that we strengthen in the right ways.”

The Verdict:

Considering the Robins are worried about potentially breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, they are likely to be operating on a tight budget in the summer as things stand and this will limit what they will be able to do.

This is where the free-agent market will pay dividends – because as the signing of Klose has shown – there are gems to be recruited if they plan ahead and move quickly enough to secure the players they need.

In fairness, that’s easier said than done because they will also need to ensure their wage bill doesn’t spiral out of control and in order to prevent this from happening, they may need to offload some players before making moves to bring in others.

This may hamper their ability to recruit all of these targets – but as long as they can get at least a few players in with a considerable amount of second-tier experience – then they should be looking towards a much brighter future.

However, utilisation of the loan market may also be needed to fill gaps and this could mean bringing in youngsters from Premier League clubs, so there will need to be another mixed transfer strategy.

Whether the club opts to grant Pearson’s wishes may also depend on whether he can potentially sell his targets on for more money in the future. At the end of the day, they need to minimise losses.