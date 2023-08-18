Nigel Pearson continues to finalise his Bristol City squad for the coming months as the window enters its final two weeks of chaos.

An unbeaten run to kickstart the season will be music to Pearson’s ears three games into the season. An opening weekend draw against Preston North End, which saw Sam Bell get off the mark for the season was followed up with a 5-1 hammering in the EFL Cup.

The Robins convincingly overcame League One opposition Oxford United in the West Country, goals from Harry Cornick, Nakhi Wells, Kal Naismith and a brace from Jason Knight compounding a brilliant evening to move into the next round of the competition.

A dramatic late-winner at The Den has made life even better for City fans, Matty James on hand to fire home in added time to take all three points in South London.

After a positive start to the campaign, Pearson will be keen to bolster his squad where possible with another 44 league campaigns still to come, including a visit from Birmingham City next up.

With four players in and five out, it will be intriguing to see what business will be done before the window slams shut.

Cam Pring attracted interest from West Ham United, according to Simon Jones of Daily Mail, earlier this window.

The 25-year-old has become a mainstay in the Robins backline in recent times since graduating from the academy, playing more than 60 times in the Championship.

When asked about the transfer speculation in Bristol City’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Birmingham game, he said: “I think it’s always flattering when clubs are interested in you but it’s sort of come as surprise for me as much as everyone else.

“I got a message off my friends one day and that’s literally all I heard about it. I was just as surprised as everyone else.”

Bristol City struggling to compete with wage demands

After striking early in the transfer window with the recruitment of Ross McCrorie and Rob Dickie, along with the acquisition of Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight, the Robins have not brought in anyone in for more than a month.

The recent sale of Alex Scott for a reported £25 million fee has generated a significant amount of funds for City but considering the wage structure is proving a sticking point for any further recruitment.

Pearson is eager to do more business this window but only if the deal is financially viable.

Speaking to Bristol Live, he said: “We’re trying to be as sensible as possible looking at the future of the club, but also maintaining the present, and that is to stay within a certain wage structure which is sensible for us, still makes us competitive, and the business that we’ve done in this calendar year I think has been really good.

“What we can’t compete is with wage structures of other people. We try and look after our assets, it’s important to look after our assets, but there is always a threshold, and that’s the key thing to accept.”

Jack Hunt joins Bristol Rovers

Defender Jack Hunt has joined rival Bristol Rovers, as confirmed by the official club website.

The 32-year-old joins the League One outfit after a two-year spell at Sheffield Wednesday. More notably, however, is his recent time at Bristol City, where he played more than 100 times for the club from 2018 up until 2021.

The right-back was a mainstay in a Robins team that narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the 2018/19 season, arriving at Ashton Gate with an abundance of Championship experience under his belt. As well as a previous spell with the Owls, he has played for Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town all in the second tier.