Bristol City transfer latest: Stance made clear on Ipswich Town ace, Striker price set, Pearson makes claim over signings

Bristol City are still seemingly in the market for new recruits this summer despite already bringing in a host of new faces.

The Robins have looked to strengthen their existing ranks well, with the likes of Matty James, Andy King and Rob Atkinson all joining from Leicester City, OH Leuven and Oxford United respectively.

However the club still remain in the hunt for a new striker after seeing Famara Diedhiou depart Ashton gate this summer for pastures new.

With weeks remaining of the current window, the race is now on to bring in an adequate replacement for the Senegalese target man.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours that have been swirling around Ashton gate recently.

Stance made clear on Ipswich Town ace

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is said to not be a target for the Robins this summer, as per a recent report by Bristol Live.

Football Insider previously reported that Bristol City had joined the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Stoke in the race for the 22-year-old.

Whilst the East Anglian Daily Times have also reported in recent times that Bournemouth are the frontrunners for the player’s signature.

However the report by Bristol Live goes on to state that Downes is not on the Ashton Gate club’s list of targets.

Striker price set

The Hartlepool Mail have stated that Rotherham United want a fee of £1 million for their striker Michael Smith this summer, amidst interest from Bristol City.

As first reported by Bristol Live last month, the Millers frontman is a name that has been added to the Robins’ list of summer targets as they look to replace Diedhiou.

Smith is also said to be a target for Middlesbrough, with it appearing unlikely that the player will stay put at the New York Stadium after suffering relegation.

It remains to be seen if the Robins will be willing to match the Yorkshire club’s valuation of the frontman.

Pearson makes claim over signings

Bristol City boss Pearson has told BBC Radio Bristol that the club are unlikely to make more signings unless they sell players first.

The Robins have only made a handful of signings so far this summer and arguably need to strengthen further in various areas.

However the experienced manager was quick to state the following on the possibility of there being further incomings in the near future:

“We’ll only add further if there are outgoings now. Or if there is a deal to be done that we as a club feel is the right thing to do.

“I’m not going to add players for the sake of it, and we’re also mindful of keeping the club in a healthy financial situation.

“My intention this window, and I think I’ve made it pretty clear from day one, has been to stabilise the squad and make it more solid through the middle.”