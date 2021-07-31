Bristol City transfer latest: Defender finalises permanent Ashton Gate departure, 25-y/o finds new club

Bristol City will be looking to challenge higher up the Championship table next term, whilst under the management of Nigel Pearson.

The Robins endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they finished 19th in the second-tier standings, which will have been frustrating to witness for the Ashton Gate faithful.

Matty James and Andy King were joined by Rob Atkinson as the club’s summer transfers so far, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Pearson looks to add further names to his squad.

Famara Diedhiou and Jack Hunt are just some of the names to depart the club over the summer, with Pearson looking to clear out the ‘deadwood’ in his team.

Bristol City are set to take on newly-promoted Blackpool in their first league match of the new season, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against the Tangerines at Ashton Gate.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours coming in and out of Ashton Gate from the last week.

Defender departs

Bristol City have recently announced that defender George Nurse has left the club in favour of a move to League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Nurse spent a number of seasons out on loan, as he went in search of regular game time in senior football. Having spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Newport County, Nurse signed for Walsall last term, and went on to make 13 appearances in total for the club.

The 22-year-old will be hoping he can make a positive impact with Shrewsbury Town this season, after they finished 17th in the third-tier standings last term.

What was the score when Bristol City last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 1. The Riverside 1-1 draw 3-1 win 3-1 loss 1-0 win

Former Robins winger finds new club

Hakeeb Adelakun has signed for League One side Lincoln City, having been released from Bristol City at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The winger made just nine appearances in total for the Robins, but departed at the end of last year’s campaign when his contract reached a conclusion.

Adelakun has signed for a Lincoln City side that will fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Championship this term, after being beaten by Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley last season.