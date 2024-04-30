Highlights Swindon Town should target Cornick to replace Austin's goals.

Cornick's pace and work ethic could be valuable for Swindon.

Bristol City's need for a striker makes Cornick a good fit for Swindon.

Swindon Town should capitalise on Bristol City’s hunt for a striker this summer, by swooping for Ashton Gate forward Harry Cornick.

Liam Manning has made it clear over recent months that the Championship outfit are keen on adding a prolific centre-forward to their current squad ahead of next campaign.

Town will also be in the market for a new frontman following the likely departure of veteran striker Charlie Austin, and Cornick could be a good fit at the County Ground.

Cornick has struggled to make an impact at Bristol City

Since joining the club in January 2023 from Luton Town, Cornick has featured 61 times in all competitions for City. However, the bulk of his appearances have been from the substitute’s bench, with Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells, Anis Mehmeti, Mark Sykes or Sam Bell often preferred in forward positions.

Nigel Pearson was in charge when Cornick signed in BS3, but since then, Manning has taken over as manager, and the former Oxford United boss' possession-based style is less suited to Cornick than Pearson's counter-attacking approach, which allowed Cornick to utilise his pace and energy more often.

Cornick has netted just four times for City to date, including an excellent goal in his side's win against promotion-hopefuls Southampton in February, and has provided two assists for his teammates this campaign.

Swindon Town must replace Charlie Austin’s goals

Swindon will also be in the market for a striker this summer, with 34-year-old club captain Austin’s contract due to expire in the coming weeks.

Austin has netted 60 goals and provided 13 assists in 133 appearances for Town over two different spells and has been an excellent servant to the club, but it looks like he may be departing.

Following Town’s torrid season battling in the depths of League Two, it’s vital that Gavin Gunning’s side recruit the right faces this summer.

Austin netted 14 goals and made six assists in 48 matches last term, and with youngster Paul Glatzel also enjoying a strong season at the club.

The young German is likely to kick on further after the summer but the ex-Liverpool man will certainly benefit from a senior striker to learn from and potentially play with up top.

Cornick has plenty to offer Swindon Town

Despite Cornick’s frustrating stint at Bristol City so far, his raw pace and impressive work ethic means he would have plenty to offer Swindon.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons in the Championship, and guided Luton to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the second-tier between 2017 and 2019, which indicates his quality.

Cornick's hassling nature and ability to effectively run channels and relieve pressure could prove a valuable tool for Swindon in games where they need an outlet high up the pitch, and while his goal return of late hasn't been clinical, he has been in the past.

Harry Cornick in recent seasons ( Transfermarkt - All competitions) Season Goals Assists 2021/22 13 6 2022/23 3 5 2023/24 3 1

In the 2021/22 season, Cornick recorded 17 goal contributions in 38 Championship appearances, and if he can return to something near the form he showed at the Hatters, he could prove a valuable addition to Swindon.

With City in the market for a new striker, they may be looking to clear some space in their squad and Swindon can capitalise by moving for former Luton man Cornick, who could help the Robins' quest to bounce back next season.