Bristol City tracking 22-goal English forward

Bristol City are monitoring the situation of Joe Pigott following his departure from AFC Wimbledon, according to Bristol Live.

Pigott is on the lookout for a new club after confirming that he will be leaving AFC Wimbledon upon the expiry of his contract.

The 27-year-old helped the Dons avoid relegation to League Two this season, scoring 20 goals in 45 League One appearances.

Pigott, who scored 22 goals in 52 games across all competitions, is likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, given that he will be available to sign on a free transfer.

According to Bristol Live, City are keeping an eye on the striker’s situation, but are only tracking him as a secondary target at the moment. Nigel Pearson is said to have another unknown forward in his sights, who is currently his priority.

The Robins are on the lookout for a new striker, with Famara Diedhiou leaving Ashton Gate upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Verdict

This would make an awful lot of sense.

City need to find a replacement for Diedhiou, and bring in a striker who, ideally, is good in the air and possesses real physical prowess.

Pigott is a classic number nine who has scored an excellent amount of goals for Wimbledon. 54 goals in 157 games is impressive, given that the Dons have been in several relegation battles since he joined.

He will be eager to make the step up, and on a free transfer, it’s a risk-free signing which is surely worth a punt.