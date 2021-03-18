Bristol City to rival Sheffield Wednesday for experienced free agent

Danny Simpson is now training with Bristol City as Nigel Pearson weighs up whether to sign his former player on a short-term deal.

Danny Simpson has been training with #BristolCity this week. The Robins are looking at the right-back and may even offer him a short-term deal (as a free agent). But the Robins have competition from Sheffield Wednesday too (as per @domhowson). More soon on @bristolcitylive. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 18, 2021

It was confirmed earlier in the week that Sheffield Wednesday had taken the right-back on trial, with the Owls seemingly in the driving seat when it came to landing the player.

However, Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor has revealed that the Robins have made a move for the 34-year-old, who is now training with the club as they contemplate whether to offer the ex-Leicester man a contract.

As well as not fighting relegation, Bristol City would appear to have an advantage in this race because of Pearson, who actually brought Simpson to the Foxes in 2014.

With the defender a free agent, there’s no rush for either Championship club to complete a deal, and it still remains to be seen whether a formal offer will be put to Simpson by either club.

He has been out of contract since leaving Huddersfield at the end of the previous campaign, with Simpson training at Leicester to keep his fitness up in recent months.

The verdict

Jack Hunt’s form and the lack of depth at right-back means this is a deal that could make sense for Bristol City until the end of the season, when they can reassess the situation.

As well as that, he is a player that Pearson knows and can importantly trust, which is crucial for the boss in a new dressing room.

So, it will be interesting to see if anything materialises from this, and if Wednesday try and force through a deal themselves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.