With Bristol not being incredibly long distance from both the Midlands and London, both via car and train, Bristol City is perhaps a good visit for away fans for many Championship clubs.

It is of course long distance if you're a Lancashire, Yorkshire or East Anglian outfit, but the city itself is a good spot for fans to travel to for before and after their club has faced off against the Robins at Ashton Gate.

And if you support a club that are notoriously good travellers, then you can take up to 4,200 tickets behind one of the goals at Ashton Gate, which can make for a vociferous away army.

But where are the pubs that you need to go to situated near City's home stadium? Let's look at the stadiums that both home and away supporters should be congregating in when the Robins are playing.

What are the best pubs for Bristol City fans near Ashton Gate?

Unsurprisingly, all the main pubs close to Ashton Gate are reserved for home supporters only and they are likely to be busy thanks to the amount of supporters they club get through the gates.

These include the Hen & Chicken, which is still a decent 15-minute walk from the stadium, whilst 'The Robins' bar, situated next to the A3029, is likely to be housing a lot of home fans on matchday.

Other pubs that are in the vicinity of Ashton Gate that aren't too far from the away stand but will have a lot of City fans in there are The Rising Sun on Ashton Road, whilst the Coopers Arms is also a very popular establishment among the home faithful.

Away supporters are likely to find their best options therefore around at least a 15-minute walk away from the stadium, if not in the city centre before then getting in a taxi to the vicinity of the ground.

What are the best pubs for away fans near Ashton Gate?

If you don't want to utilise the small mobile beer bar that City normally put on for away fans close to the entrance of the Atyeo Stand, then the best options for visitors are around a 15-minute walk from the stadium.

The city centre to Ashton Gate is a good couple of miles walk, but a pub that is situated on the waterfront and 0.7 miles from the away end is the Nova Scotia, whilst a couple of minutes further on is the Rose of Denmark pub which are decent options for visitors.

Perhaps the closest option though is the Tobacco Factory House, which is around an eight-minute walk from Ashton Gate but is more of a bar than your typical footballing pub - it is still an option nevertheless though.

Bedminster Cricket Club, 15 minutes away from Ashton Gate, welcomes away fans so may be a suitable options for fans in cars, whilst train-goers will find Wetherspoons pub The Knights Templar close to Bristol Temple Meads station, although it is then a good 45-minute walk to the stadium unless a taxi can be sourced.