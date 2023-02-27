Bristol City team news: The players set to miss Man City FA Cup match on Tuesday

There’s nothing better than when an EFL side welcome a Premier League side to their home stadium in the FA Cup.

We should be in for a treat tomorrow night then as that is the case when Bristol City host Manchester City in the fifth round stage of the competition.

With the match set to be broadcast live on ITV, and be played under the floodlights at Ashton Gate, it could be a cracker, with all things, including a huge shock upset, possible.

If they are to pull off such an upset, though, Bristol City will have to do so without the availability of a number of their squad.

Indeed, below, we’ve explained which players are set to miss the clash, that we know of so far, and for what reason.

The players set to miss the Man City clash

Anis Mehmeti

January addition Anis Mehmeti has settled in well since arriving at the club.

However, due to featuring in the very first round of the competition for Wycombe against Walsall back in November, the 22-year-old is cup tied for the remainder of this season’s competition.

Harry Cornick

It’s the exact same situation for another one of Bristol City’s January signings Harry Cornick.

The 27-year-old featured for his previous club Luton in the third round, third round replay and fourth round before making the switch to Ashton Gate, so he is another missing out due to being cup-tied.

Kal Naismith

Experienced central defender Kal Naismith is set to be another to miss out on the visit of City.

Naismith is not cup tied, but he is injured, having missed the club’s last four league outings with a calf injury.

He is not expected back just yet.

Rob Atkinson

Another certain to miss out is Rob Atkinson.

He has played every minute in the competition for Bristol City so far but the 24-year-old has ruptured his ACL and will now miss the rest of the campaign.

Kane Wilson

Set to miss out as he continues to recover from a knee injury is Kane Wilson.

He’s recently featured for the under-21 side on his comeback trail but there is no sign of first team action for him just yet.

Tommy Conway

Last but not least, that we know of, Tommy Conway also looks likely to miss out on this one.

He’s missed the club’s last seven league matches with an injury and there is no sign of his return just yet.