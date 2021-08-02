Bristol City team dilemmas facing Nigel Pearson ahead of Blackpool clash on Saturday

Saturday’s game against Aston Villa brought Bristol City’s pre-season schedule to an end, with the Championship set to get underway this weekend.

The Robins will be back at Ashton Gate for their 2021/22 opener with newly-promoted Blackpool their first opponents of the new campaign.

Despite the fact that the new season is nearly upon us, Nigel Pearson will likely still have a few decisions that he is mulling over ahead of Saturday’s game…

Where to play Nahki Wells

City have not signed a replacement for Famara Diedhiou this summer but Pearson does still have options at central striker.

Judging from pre-season, a 4-2-3-1 is likely to be the formation that the Robins boss opts for and that could see Wells either forced out onto the left flank, where he struggled to be fully effective last season, or on the bench.

Chris Martin started against Villa on Saturday but Wells has been in excellent form in front of goal over the summer – both in City’s pre-season and for Bermuda.

It’ll be interesting to see whether that’s enough to convince Pearson he should be starting centrally.

Who starts at centre-back

All of a sudden there seems to be a fair bit of uncertainty surrounding whether or not Tomas Kalas will start against Blackpool and if his days at Ashton Gate could come to an end before the transfer window closes.

The Bristol Post have suggested that his days as Robins skipper could be over after he dropped to the bench against Villa and Dan Bentley took the armband.

Pearson’s selections for the final pre-season game would suggest that summer signing Rob Atkinson and Nathan Baker are top of the pecking order but they weren’t convincing in that match, which leaves the City boss with a dilemma in central defence.

Given Atkinson arrived in a seven-figure move from Oxford United you’d expect him to start but whether it’ll be Baker or Kalas next to him appears unclear at this point.