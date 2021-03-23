Bristol City targeting summer transfer swoop for Huddersfield Town man

Bristol City hold an interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard ahead of the summer, according to Bristol Live.

Nigel Pearson will be hoping to guide his side to a strong end to the season, before looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

According to Bristol Live, Alex Pritchard is a target for the Robins as Pearson prepares to add bodies to his squad.

Pritchard could well be a free agent in the summer, with his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium running out at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, but only have six of those have been starts. He hasn’t found the net and has been unable to register a single assist.

The midfielder was offered to a number of clubs in January, but he failed to seal a move away and his future at Huddersfield remains uncertain.

Football League World understand that QPR are interested in Pritchard, but Bristol City’s interest has now been mentioned by Bristol Live.

The Verdict

You feel that Pritchard needs a fresh start as he has been unable to enjoy his football at Huddersfield due to a number of reasons.

He’s still at a good age, and a change of scenery and a move to Bristol could be a good one for him.

He’s a good technical player who has done well at this level before, and if he can have a good pre-season and build up his fitness, then there is no reason to say why this one cannot work out.