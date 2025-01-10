Bristol City's Christmas and New Year reignited the Robins' season as 10 points from a possible 12 has forced them back into the play-off picture.

In truth, it should have been a full return, with Julio Pleguezuelo's late equaliser for Plymouth Argyle the only thing denying them a perfect festive period.

Bristol City Festive Return Fixture Result Luton Town (H) 1-0 W Portsmouth (H) 3-0 W Plymouth Argyle (A) 2-2 D Derby County (H) 1-0 W

In contrast to this season, recent years have often seen the Robins stumble during this phase, with their playoff hopes frequently fading and their efforts effectively over by March.

That could still happen this term, but January provides Liam Manning with a timely opportunity to strengthen his squad and reinforce their push for a top-six finish.

One area of concern has to be the striker position.

While Nahki Wells has shouldered a lot of the responsibility and offered a great deal in conjoining play, he isn't the natural goalscorer that City need.

In addition, Manning's other options of Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong have struggled, with just five goals between them in over 1000 minutes of football.

The Robins' best option is to look elsewhere and utilising a positive connection at Wycombe Wanderers could allow them to sign Richard Kone, who has been in fine form for the Chairboys.

Bristol City should look at Richard Kone

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The Robins have had a relatively quiet start to the window with Robert Atkinson's loan to Portsmouth the only deal completed as yet.

However, it also appears that Harry Cornick will depart, with Manning allowing the former Yeovil Town man to explore his options.

This should make some necessary room in the squad and adding the Chairboys' Kone would be a good move.

The 21-year-old joined Wycombe from Athletic Newham last January and has since netted an impressive 20 goals in 54 appearances. This season, he has been in exceptional form, scoring 16 times in 33 games, which has played a key role in the Wanderers' fight for promotion from League One.

He has already attracted interest, with Bristol City's Championship rivals Luton Town reportedly keen on the Ivorian, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Despite the competition, the Robins' transfer chiefs should remain undeterred, as securing Kone's signature could provide the final piece of the puzzle for a 2025 play-off push.

Bristol City could repeat 2023 deal

Liam Manning's star man in the attacking third this season has been Anis Mehmeti. The 23-year-old has so far netted nine goals in 25 games and has proven to be a real handful for Championship defences.

Anis Mehmeti's 2024-25 Season (League Only) Appearances 25 Goals 9 Shots per 90 3.45 Assists 1 Expected Assists 3.60 Chances Created per 90 1.51 Touches in opposition box 6.09 Source: FotMob

Notably, he was signed from Wycombe Wanderers, and this is a connection that Bristol City should rekindle as they look to bring in Kone.

Matching a buyout clause of £1 million, City gave the Chairboys a club-record fee for the Albanian and this is something they would have to break again if they were to sign the striker.

While the exact cost remains uncertain, his impressive goal-scoring record and youthful potential make it likely that his fee would at least double the amount paid for Mehmeti. To most City fans, this may seem like a significant amount, but given they paid just under £2 million for Armstrong, it’s the kind of investment they will likely need to make.

Of course, Wycombe have no obligation to sell, but with experienced League One striker, Daniel Udoh, waiting in the wings, they already have a ready-made replacement.

To add to this, Kone has just 18 months left on his contract, meaning Wycombe may be inclined to sell now in order to maximise their return before his value begins to decline.

Football League World would therefore urge Bristol City to chase a deal for Kone as he can be the man to end their ten-year period of mediocrity.