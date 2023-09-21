It has been an excellent start to the 2023/24 Championship season for Bristol City.

The Robins are now seven games into the season and are sitting in the play-offs after a very strong start.

The Championship side has been languishing in the bottom half of the table for the last few seasons and was considered by many to be there again this season.

However, early season predictions may already be looking silly, as Bristol City sit in the play-off places and fully deserve to be there.

Bristol City’s 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle

It has been a very impressive start for Nigel Pearson’s side, but Tuesday night’s demolition of Plymouth Argyle probably summed up how good it has been.

The Robins took control of the game fairly early on, with Sam Bell slotting home after three minutes and then midfielder Matty James doubling the lead five minutes later.

Then, just after the half-hour mark, Bristol City more or less wrapped up the points, as Mark Sykes took advantage of some poor Plymouth Argyle defending after Adam Randell looked to have brought the Pilgrims back into the game.

The points were then wrapped up when Harry Cornick calmly put the ball into the back of the net 10 minutes before the end.

Everything about this game summed up where Bristol City are right now and why the supporters can be excited about what could come this season.

Why should Bristol City supporters be excited for this season?

When any side wins 4-1, there is always a sense of optimism and belief emerging, but in Bristol City’s case, that has been going since the start of the season, and Tuesday night’s win was just more evidence to back it up.

The Robins have won three of their opening seven league games, losing just one, which came against Birmingham City, another side that could fancy their chances for a play-off spot.

Since their opening game against Preston, Pearson’s side seems to have got better with the more games they have played.

In all of their games this season, they have looked comfortable with the ball, as they are averaging 50% possession. They are not afraid to take the game to their opponents whoever they are playing.

Furthermore, they are averaging 2.14 goals per game this early into the season, which will please Pearson, as in previous seasons the club has struggled to score goals and take their chances.

While as with any Nigel Pearson team, Bristol City look strong at the back, with his new look defence averaging a clean sheet 29% in their seven league games.

There is a youthful look about this Bristol City team, one that may at times look inexperienced but seems to be given their all in every game they play, playing to Pearson’s style, which is comfortable with the ball and pressing from the front to the defence.

The concern would be whether there are enough goals in the team, but the game against Plymouth showed that the goals can be shared out in this side. Which is a very useful tool to have, as the best teams in the league are the ones who don’t just rely on that one player to find the back of the net.

Of course, it is still early in the season, and it is hard to judge where teams are at, but with their start to the season and their result on Tuesday, there is no reason why the Robins can’t continue to perform at this level.

Therefore, if performances continue and the results come alongside them, then Bristol City supporters should be excited about what could happen, as the club could surprise a few people and mount a serious play-off push.