Bristol City controversially sacked former manager Nigel Pearson but since the appointment of Liam Manning, there has been plenty for Robins supporters to be excited about.

When Pearson was sacked, the West Country outfit sat 15th in the Championship table, and although they have moved up just two places since the arrival of Manning, the Robins' league position does not tell the whole story.

Due to the congested nature of the Championship table, Manning's men are only six points behind the play-off spots and have played one game less than some of their top-six chasing rivals, so if the Robins can string a good run of form together, then a play-off finish is not out of the question.

Pearson did well at Ashton Gate with the club's youth academy graduates, giving several first team minutes to the likes of goalkeeper Max O'Leary, as well as attacking starlets Sam Bell and Tommy Conway.

Manning is making his mark at Ashton Gate

Under Pearson's stewardship, Robins fans would have been pleased by the performances of the club's academy graduates, including long-standing members of the first team such as the previously mentioned O'Leary and Zak Vyner, while youngsters such as Conway really came to the fore during the former boss' tenure.

Manning has added an extra degree of excitement to the Robins though, with the quality of the club's young players really shining through in the recent FA Cup triumph over Premier League outfit West Ham.

21-year-old Conway, in particular, proved himself against the Hammers, scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium to secure a home replay at Ashton Gate, before scoring the winner in the replay.

In addition to his positive work with the club's homegrown players, Manning has already added to the Robins' ranks with some solid signings, such as the loan capture of Burnley's Scott Twine.

Twine, of course, worked well under Manning at the pair's former club, MK Dons, as the striker scored 20 goals and created 13 assists as the Buckinghamshire outfit finished third in the 2021/22 League One table.

In Twine's first, and so far only appearance for the Robins, the 24-year-old scored a goal in a 1-1 draw with Watford, which the Ashton Gate faithful will hope is a sign of things to come.

In mid-January, the Robins also completed the permanent signing of former West Brom midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who spent the first half of the season on loan in the West Country from the Baggies.

Gardner-Hickman has impressed during his time in Bristol so far, and notably scored a screamer against Middlesbrough back in November, so Robins fans will be very excited about what the future holds for the 22-year-old.

Bristol City's transfer strategy should be a hit

As well as the signings of Twine and Gardner-Hickman, the Robins have also brought Adam Murphy and Josh Stokes to the club, adding to the already healthy contingent of young talent in Bs3.

Stokes has scored 13 goals so far during the current National League season for Aldershot Town and also proved he is capable of producing the goods against Football League opposition, as he scored a goal and bagged two assists when the Shots picked up a remarkable 7-4 victory at Swindon Town in the FA Cup first round.

Stokes went on to get a brace in the Shots' second round tie with League Two leaders Stockport County, which finished 2-2 before they went on to win 1-0 at Edgeley Park in the replay. At just 19 years old, Stokes looks like a very exciting prospect, so the Robins faithful have plenty to be cheerful about, even though Stokes will remain on loan for the remainder of the season. Barring a somewhat unlikely play-off success, the Robins will play a part in the 2024/25 Championship campaign, which Stokes could have a positive impact on.

Murphy, meanwhile, made 29 appearances last season for St Patrick's Athletic, who finished third in the 2023 Irish Premier Division campaign, and scored a goal as well as creating three assists.

He has yet to make his debut for Manning and co. since signing on 3rd January, but at just 18, Murphy looks like an exciting starlet if his exploits at Pats are anything to go by.

The deals completed during Manning's first transfer window at Ashton Gate demonstrate that the former Oxford United boss is building for the future at the Robins.

Even if a top six finish cannot be secured in 2023/24, in what is as competitive a Championship as we have had for some time, there are signs that things are moving in a positive direction under the 38-year-old coach.

Indeed, it now feels as if most supporters have moved on from the disappointment of Pearson's departure and are excited about what the next few years could bring.