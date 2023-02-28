Bristol City supporters might not like it, but Man City FA Cup clash could be both a blessing and a curse: Opinion

Bristol City’s FA Cup run has been a decent one so far.

The Robins met fellow Championship side Swansea City in the third round, and, after a replay, eventually overcame the Welsh side to move onto the fourth round.

There, they met West Brom, and likely went into the match as second favourites.

Despite that, though, Nigel Pearson’s side ran out 3-0 winners at Ashton Gate.

Little did they know it, but that victory would go on to set them up a glamour tie in the fifth round, with the Robins now set to host and face Manchester City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening.

Now of course, there are huge benefits to the club reaching this stage and drawing a big club like City.

It will likely be a packed out Ashton Gate tomorrow evening, and with the match set to be broadcast live on ITV, additional funds will also be going Bristol City’s way.

However, there could be one big downside to tomorrow night’s clash with City and that is, if he has a good performance, it firmly puts Alex Scott in the shop window up against elite opposition.

Scott has long been the subject of transfer speculation despite his tender age owing to his good current ability, and exceptional potential.

Indeed, so much so that the 19-year-old has already racked up an impressive 80 appearances for Bristol City, and counting.

Quiz: What club do these 12 ex-Bristol City academy players play for now?

1 of 12 Cole Skuse? Bradford Colchester Northampton Stevenage

During the January transfer window, several Premier League clubs were credited with an interest in his services, including Spurs, Leeds, Brighton, Wolves, Leicester and Bournemouth.

No move came to fruition during the winter window, but that has not stopped the headlines coming.

Just recently, for example, Scott has been linked with even more clubs, with Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace linked also.

With so many clubs eyeing him up, a live match on television, with the eyes of the footballing world watching could firmly put Scott in the shop window.

There’s one thing performing in the Championship, but doing it against a midfield set to be as formidable as the one Manchester City are likely to line up with at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening is a different beast altogether.

Indeed, it would certainly encourage the above clubs to make their move sooner and that would ultimately mean the player leaving Ashton Gate at the end of the season.

For Bristol City, then, this clash comes at just the wrong time if they had any plans of keeping Scott this summer.

A strong performance against the Citizens could well see the Robins fielding plenty of phone calls about their young star come Wednesday morning.