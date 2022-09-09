Bristol City supporters given glimpse of what to expect from absent summer signing

Bristol City supporters have been given a glimpse of what they can expect from 20-year-old summer signing Stefan Bajic, who is working his way back from injury.

The Championship club dealt exclusively in free transfers and made their moves early in the transfer window – with Bajic, Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes, and Kane Wilson all signed in July or earlier.

Fans have had a chance to see the outfield trio pull on a City shirt already this season but due to an injury, the French goalkeeper, who joined the club after leaving Ligue 2 side Pau, has remained something of an enigma in his first few months at Ashton Gate due to a wrist injury.

Yesterday, however, the club provided them with some more insight as they posted a video of Bajic back in training on social media.

The Frenchman had surgery on a wrist issue soon after arriving in Bs3 but, speaking to Robins TV (via Bristol World), Nigel Pearson suggested he could get a chance in the U21s soon.

He said: “Hopefully in the next couple of weeks. He has had the type of injury which you have to be a bit careful with.

“It was good to include him in the trip to Blackburn just so he can experience what it is like to be with his teammates. He’s a good lad as well, a hard worker.

“The answer to that is in the next few weeks, I think once he is up and running, it brings more competition to an area of the side that we already have good competition.”

The Verdict

Though he’s certainly not the first young goalkeeper to be signed from Europe, and many of his predecessors in that regard have failed, there was a fair bit of excitement when the Robins announced the signing of Bajic.

But supporters have had to bide their time for a chance to see what he is all about.

With the 20-year-old now close to returning to full fitness, this glimpse shows the Ashton Gate faithful what they may be able to expect from him between the sticks.

Clearly, a bigger test will be match action with the U21s or potentially even the senior side at some point in the future but there are some good early signs from his training clips.