Bristol City cashed in on their star asset Alex Scott last week in a £25 million deal with Bournemouth, but it is known that the Robins are not going to go out and splash multi-millions like Coventry have done this summer.

Nigel Pearson's side still have financial constraints to work with but they are looking to add at least one more body in midfield following Scott's exit to the Cherries.

And one player that they had identified to bolster their midfield with some of the money brought in through the sale of Scott was Bolton Wanderers man George Thomason.

What is the latest on Bristol City's interest in Bolton's George Thomason?

The Robins' keenness on Thomason, despite his lack of real starts for Bolton last season in League One having played just 21 times, was revealed last week by the Bristol Post, and it was expected that a bid would go in at some point.

And as it happened, that offer did go in and per The Bolton News, Wanderers had accepted a £1 million bid for Thomason's services, leaving him free to discuss personal terms with the City hierarchy.

However, in potentially an unexpected turn of events, the 22-year-old has decided to remain at the Toughsheet Community Stadium for the foreseeable future and he will now be vying to play more often as he's on a contract until at least the summer of 2025, with the option for Wanderers to extend that by a further year.

It will come as a blow to Bristol City even though they may not have given Thomason regular minutes immediately as they look to strengthen their engine room with less than three weeks until the transfer deadline.

What has Ian Evatt said on George Thomason's Bolton Wanderers future?

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt has spoken out on Thomason's decision to reject the opportunity to move up a level to Ashton Gate, and overall he is delighted that the youngster chose to remain in his squad.

“He will be staying with us,” Evatt told The Bolton News.

“We have had lots of conversations over the weekend and George has never once expressed a desire to leave this club. He loves being here, we love him here.

"He is a young player with a huge amount of talent with a huge amount of progression left in him too, so after many heart-to-heart chats with him over the weekend I can say he has no desire to leave.

“It was a big decision - and every player has a valuation at this club, so when it is met then it becomes the player’s decision.

"That doesn’t mean to say we wanted him to leave but we are a business and player trading will have to play a part in it.

“I have to say, George from minute one expressed a desire to stay and be a part of what we are doing here. And I have to say it is very refreshing to see a young man with the ethics and morals he has.

“We have shown him a lot of faith, trust and loyalty and he wanted to repay that.

“It is great credit to him, and I am delighted he is staying.”