Bristol City suffer fresh injury blow

Bristol City’s injury problems have gone from bad to worse after defender Alfie Mawson has returned to Fulham following a knee injury, whilst striker Chris Martin has been ruled out for around three months with a hamstring problem.

Martin joined on a free transfer following his release from Derby County back in September, and has scored four goals for the Robins.

However, the former Rams striker hasn’t featured since the trip to Pride Park at the end of January having suffered a serious hamstring injury in training – with Bristol City confirming that Martin is now expected to miss three months of action, meaning he’s unlikely to play again this season.

Meanwhile, Mawson has returned to his parent club after tearing his medial ligament during Bristol City’s FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Mawson was sent off with 25 minutes remaining at Bramall Lane, so was already facing the prospect of a spell on the sidelines, but it’s not been confirmed whether this problem will mean the end of his time with City.

The Verdict

Robins boss Dean Holden quite literally cannot buy a break.

Not only as his Bristol City side currently enduring their worst losing run of the campaign, their injury problems appear never-ending.

Andreas Weimann, Jay Dasilva, Callum O’Dowda and Tommy Rowe are all already long-term absentees for City – with both Mawson and Martin, two important and experienced players for the Robins, now joining the treatment table at Ashton Gate.