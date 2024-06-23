Highlights Successful Diedhiou transfer shows the value in European signings for Bristol City

Famara quickly became a fan favorite, scoring 13 goals in first season

Despite missed play-off spots, Diedhiou's 51 goals in 4 years left a lasting impact

Bristol City will be hoping for a successful summer transfer window as they look to gear up for a play-off chase during a 2024/25 campaign which will mark Liam Manning's first full season at Ashton Gate.

One successful transfer which the Robins will always strive to emulate is that of Famara Diedhiou, who joined the club during the summer of 2017 for a then record transfer fee of £5.3m.

Diedhiou signing was a transfer gamble which paid off

When the Senegal international arrived at Ashton Gate seven years ago, the Robins faithful may have been anxious about the fact that their club had just shelled out a large sum of money on a striker who had just scored eight Ligue 1 goals for French outfit Angers during the previous 2016/17 season.

Furthermore, former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham had impressed during a 2016/17 loan stint with the Robins, scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances, and could have been a tough act to follow.

But Diedhiou soon became a fan favourite in the West Country, scoring 13 goals in 32 appearances during his first season at Championship level, despite the fact that the club finished in 11th place that year, and eight points behind the play-off positions.

The forward also played his part in the Robins' incredible run to the 2017/18 EFL Cup semi-finals, scoring during a 2-0 victory over Stoke City, then of the Premier League, in round three.

Famara Diedhiou 2017/18 Championship stats according to FotMob Appearances 32 Starts 28 Goals 13 Assists 2

Remarkably, the Robins went on to defeat Manchester United 2-1 in the quarter-finals, in a memorable night at Ashton Gate, courtesy of a 90th minute Korey Smith winner.

But Lee Johnson's men went on to narrowly miss out on semi-final success to eventual champions Manchester City, losing both legs 2-1 and 3-2 respectively.

However, the former Sochaux man did not let his side's disappointing league finish, or EFL Cup heartbreak affect his performances, and once again scored 13 goals in the second tier during the 2018/19 campaign.

But despite the Senegalese man's eye for goal, the Robins agonisingly missed out on a top-six spot, finishing eighth in the Championship, and just four points behind the play-off places.

Diedhiou would once again manage double figures in the league the next season, scoring 12 goals during a turbulent 2019/20 campaign which was paused due to Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the striker's efforts were once again in vain as his side finished 12th, and seven points behind the play-off places, which continued to elude the West Country outfit.

Diedhiou did not do his tenure at Ashton Gate justice during his last season at the club, scoring on just eight occasions despite making 40 second tier appearances in 2020/21.

But his record of 51 goals in 169 appearances across all competitions for the Robins during a four-year spell is not one to be sniffed at, and the striker will be fondly remembered by the Ashton Gate faithful for his efforts.

Robins scouts must always look to Diedhiou blueprint

While the Robins rightfully receive many plaudits for the number of academy products who have gone to be first team stars at Ashton Gate, such as Tommy Conway who is in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad, and shot-stopper Max O'Leary, Diedhiou is a great example of how signing players from elsewhere in Europe can be beneficial too.

The success of the Senegal international at Ashton Gate following his time in France was impressive, and the club must always keep this in mind when it comes to transfer recruitment.