In most professions, a person's salary can be dictated by their role in a team. In teaching, a head teacher will earn more than a deputy head, and as one takes on greater responsibilities, their pay increases.

In football, it is a different story entirely. While at some clubs, players' wages are justified by their importance to the team, there are several other factors at play.

Capology is a website that aims to bring transparency to the beautiful game with their estimates around footballers' salaries.

At Bristol City, the wages of their strikers do not reflect the playing time of each individual player, with one bench-warmer on a particularly large Championship salary.

1 Fally Mayulu - £6,000-per-week

Having started as a substitute during Bristol City's opening four matches of the Championship season, Fally Mayulu was given his first start for the club in their most recent encounter with Blackburn Rovers.

Although the new signing from Rapid Vienna scored off the bench in his first two games for the Robins, against Hull City and Milwall respectively, he was unable to score in his first start against Blackburn.

Mayulu arrived at the club for an undisclosed fee from Rapid Vienna in the summer and joined as the club's lowest earning striker at £6,000-per-week, according to Capology.

Given that the 21-year-old is near the start of his professional playing career, the wage is perhaps a fair reflection of where he is currently at.

2 Sinclair Armstrong - £10,000-a-week

Another new arrival at Ashton Gate is Sinclair Armstrong, who signed for Bristol City from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers during the summer window.

Also, at 21 years of age, the striker is looking to make an impact for the Robins, having scored three goals in the Championship last season for QPR.

Armstrong has been Liam Manning's preferred choice up front for most of City's Championship matches this season, with the attacker starting the opening four games of the season. Although the 21-year-old bagged his first goal in red against Millwall, he was dropped for their most recent game against Blackburn.

According to Capology, Armstrong is the third-highest earning striker at the club, earning £10,000-a-week.

Related Bristol City: Liam Manning job in the balance ahead of Oxford United clash Bristol City boss Liam Manning is under increasing pressure following their poor start to the season.

3 Harry Cornick - £15,000-a-week

Although Harry Cornick made 39 appearances for Bristol City last season, he only played a total of 1,076 minutes, meaning he averaged just 27.59 minutes per game.

Having featured mainly as a substitute for the Robins during the 2023/24 Championship season, Cornick managed two goals and an assist all season.

During the new campaign, Cornick has failed to make a league appearance for the club and only featured in the club's Carabao Cup defeat to Coventry City, where he was limited to a substitute appearance.

Cornick is the joint third-highest earner at the club, with a weekly wage of £15,000 according to Capology - he earns the same as Scott Twine.

4 Nahki Wells - £27,000-a-week

Topping the list of earners at Ashton Gate is Nahki Wells, who earns a whopping £27,000-a-week according to Capology.

The 34-year-old striker earns £7,000 more than the Robins' second-highest earner, Luke McNally, who earns £20,000-a-week, according to the website.

While Wells has been first choice for Bristol City over the last few years, he has dropped down the pecking order under Manning and has featured as a substitute in three of the club's Championship games.

His only start came in the Robins' Carabao Cup defeat to Coventry, and with less than a year left on his contract, it is likely the 34-year-old will depart when his current deal expires.

Bristol City's strikers' reported weekly wages - per Capology Player Age Weekly wage Nahki Wells 34 £27,000 Harry Cornick 29 £15,000 Sinclair Armstrong 21 £10,000 Fally Mayulu 21 £6,000

If salaries were based on workload, then this table would read completely differently.

At Bristol City, the strikers are earning based on their experience, rather than their current squad status, with Wells the highest earner at 34 years of age.

With such a high salary, it would be no surprise if the Robins looked to offload the striker next summer in order to free up funds, given his current squad status.