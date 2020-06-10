Bristol City striker set for summer exit

Bristol City striker Matty Taylor is reportedly set to leave the club when his current deal expires at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old has spent the season on loan with Oxford United, scoring 17 goals and adding five assists in 34 games as he led his boyhood club to the play-offs.

The forward’s loan has been extended to allow him to play his part in the League One play-offs and it appears he has played his last game in a City shirt.

Taylor’s current deal with the South West club expires at the end of the month and, according to The Bristol Post, he is set to be released at that point.

That news will likely be confirmed when the Ashton Gate outfit publish their retained list later this month, with sides required to tell players whether they’re extending their contracts by the 23rd of June.

Taylor joined the Robins under controversial circumstances in January 2017, leaving local rivals Bristol Rovers to sign for Lee Johnson’s side.

At Ashton Gate, the striker has never shown the sort of goalscoring form he did with the Gas, finding the net eight times in 75 appearances, but has produced some big moments.

None more so than the part he played in Korey Smith’s winner against Manchester United during their Carabao Cup run a few years ago.

The 15-question Bristol City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Have Bristol City got higher or lower than 56 league points this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict

This is hardly a surprising bit of news as Taylor has fallen out of favour at City and it’s a decision that makes sense for both parties.

The striker will be free to choose his next move, though you’d imagine Oxford will look to snap the 30-year-old up permanently on the back of an impressive 2019/20 campaign.

The Robins have some serious options in their forward line at the moment, with Benik Afobe, Nahki Wells, and Famara Diedhiou to choose from, so it’s unlikely they’ll miss Taylor too much.

That said, you feel he will always have a place in the hearts of the Ashton Gate faithful for leaving the Gas and, of course, the part he played in ‘that goal’.