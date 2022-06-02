Bristol City player breaks silence over disappointing season amid potential departure

Bristol City struggled to get going in the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign and ended up spending most of their season near the bottom of the division.

It led to a disappointing campaign as well for forward Nahki Wells, who could only get on the field for seven starts over the course of the season.

He still managed three goals and one assist but would have been unhappy to have spend most of his time on the bench.

The Robins would likely have wanted more from the 32-year-old based on his previous exploits in the second tier and it was also his worst return since a season in the Premier League with Burnley.

However, the player is keen to put the campaign behind him and has admitted to The Royal Gazette that he will use the disappointment he feels over the season with City to motivate himself going forward and to ensure that he does even better next time out for whatever club he is at.

He’s previously managed double digit figures for goals for Bristol City – he scored 10 in 2020-21 – but his drop in starts has also led to a decrease in his goal returns.

Now, the Robins may have a decision to make over whether to keep him on as an option or to send him elsewhere, with the club keen to offload him if they can recoup some of his transfer fee.

Either way, the forward appears to be ready to put it behind him and to do even better next time around.

Ahead of some international games this weekend, he said to the Royal Gazette: “Not having the season I wanted this year, I probably have a little more of a chip on my shoulder and a bit more hungry to go out there and do well and score some goals.

“That’s the mentality I am taking into Saturday.”

The Verdict

Nahki Wells has been excellent in the past in the Championship and has been solid in the past too for Bristol City. In fact, it was only the 2020/21 campaign when he managed ten goals for the side in the league.

With his gametime dropping, he is ultimately bound to have also suffered in terms of his output.

Yes, the player had 32 games to his name for the Robins over the course of the season but only seven of those were starts. If you look at his amount of 90 minutes too, he had only 13.2.

When he had a similar amount of action for the Robins in the past, he managed only five goals in that season too.

If you give the 32-year-old gametime, then he will likely score more goals and that could be why his season was so disappointing.

Wells is clearly ready to push on and bag the goals on a regular basis again, as well as playing more frequently.

Whether he does that with City or another club though remains to be seen for now.