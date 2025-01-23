This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City have launched a bid worth £2.5m for Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu, who has scored two goals in 15 Championship appearances since joining the Robins from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien last summer.

Stoke fan pundit reacts to Potters bid for Robins forward Mayulu

Following the Potters' reported bid for Mayulu, Football League World asked our Stoke fan pundit, Sam Harrison, if this would be a strange move for the Staffordshire club, given the forward's lack of impact since moving to England, or if Mark Robins and co could be investing in his potential as he is only 22-years-old.

Sam told FLW: "Stoke making a bid for Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu.

"It is potentially a bit of an odd one, and the reason I'm saying that is because he obviously hasn't hit the heights that he, or Bristol City, would have wanted.

"However, a player that's 22-years-old, he's obviously still learning about the Championship.

"How many times have we seen that, where players are just finding their depth in the Championship, finding the difference that this league brings compared to other ones?

"I think it's, in a way, not a risk and the reason I'd say that is because you look at the profile of the striker, Stoke haven't got that.

"Yes, albeit he hasn't managed to get the numbers.

"However, having that option of him, the physicality of him, the height of something is definitely something that Stoke haven't got at their disposal, Mark Robins hasn't got at his disposal, and it brings in that healthy competition with Nathan Lowe.

"So, I wouldn't be against it, I think, you know what, you look at 22-years-old, the average age of the Stoke squad (is) very similar, and that potential.

"He doesn't have to hit the heights of Tom Cannon, but if he can be a threat, and be one where the defenders have to be careful of him, with the wingers that Stoke have got, and could potentially bring in, you then look at that and say 'well that's a different factor, a different approach that we can have to a game.'

"A bit more of an agile striker. It'll be interesting to see what Bristol City fans say. I'm not too sure (of) their opinions on him.

"I know he's kind of in and out of the squad, and he's obviously got two goals this season.

"It's tough, because, I do think you look at the goal that he scored against Hull, it was a lovely finish on his debut, but then he hasn't managed to hit something like that (since).

"But he has got that in his locker, and he's still growing, he's still learning, and I really would welcome him.

"I think, looking at it, I wasn't 100% who he was. If I'm being totally honest, I'd never really heard of him, and I would love to see what Bristol City fans thought of him.

"But, he's someone that I would welcome, it's just obviously, financially, how much of a priority would a big bid would they go for to attract Bristol City?

"Same league, similar position, would they be willing to do that?

"I'm not too sure how much they paid for him, so I think it's an odd one in the sense of someone that isn't firing in, but how many times have we seen it where a player goes to another club and is absolutely on fire and tears it up?

"I would very much welcome him, obviously, and he would then need to start to ignite and try and hit the heights, or have the intention of hitting the heights that we saw Tom Cannon hit.

"Maybe not for this season, obviously try and get on the scoresheet quite a bit, but long-term wise, I think there should be a plan with him."

Bristol City may not be willing to sell Mayulu

Mayulu has scored just two goals in 15 Championship outings for the Robins so far this season, albeit he has been named in Liam Manning's starting 11 on just three occasions in the second tier.

As alluded to by Sam, that record should not put the Potters off investing in a 22-year-old forward, who still boasts bags of potential at an early stage in his career.

Equally, though, for exactly the same reason, the Robins should remain patient with their man for now, and should not look to cash in on his services just yet, after he only moved to Ashton Gate from Austria last summer.

Furthermore, Mayulu signed a four-year deal with the West Country outfit, so they will have plenty more opportunities to offload him in the future, if they wish to do so.