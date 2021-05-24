Bristol City stance on swoop for Portsmouth man revealed

Bristol City are not considering a move for Jack Whatmough despite the fact the defender is stalling on a new deal with Portsmouth at this early stage of the summer.

Nigel Pearson is set to oversee a major overhaul of the playing squad at Ashton Gate this summer, with 11 players released following the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Defensive recruits are thought to be high on the agenda of Pearson now, but Bristol Live report how Whatmough is someone that the Robins are not considering at this moment in time.

Whatmough is out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, with the 24-year-old yet to agree a new deal with the League One side.

Last season Whatmough featured on 34 occasions in League One, scoring twice from defence. However, he and his teammates couldn’t deliver a top-six finish, with Danny Cowley’s side slipping out of the play-off places on the final day of the season.

As for Bristol City, they are licking their wounds following a dismal end to 2020/21, which saw them eventually finish 19th in the table under Pearson, despite showing early season promise under Dean Holden that had them in consideration for the top-six.

The Verdict

Given the overhaul that Bristol City are overseeing this summer, links to a number of players are going to emerge, there’s little you can do about that.

For what it is worth, Whatmough could well have been a decent option for the Robins. He still might be someone they pursue too, but at this stage it seems that Pearson’s focus is elsewhere.

It’s a big job that Pearson has this summer and he has to get big decisions right. The right personnel arriving will take Bristol City in the right direction, but getting it wrong could leave them in trouble, with a lack of stability at the club not ideal given their performance last term.

