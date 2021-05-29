Bristol City stance on swoop for key Blackpool cog revealed

Bristol City do hold an interest in Blackpool striker, Jerry Yates, but they see him as more of a secondary option this summer as they look to revamp Nigel Pearson’s squad.

Pearson oversaw a disappointing end to the 2020/21 campaign at Ashton Gate, with the Robins finishing lower mid-table despite the fact that they flirted with a potential promotion push earlier in the season under Dean Holden.

There’s been no holding back in trimming the squad down early this summer, with Bristol City now eyeing recruits.

A report from Bristol Live has revealed that Yates is a target that Bristol City are considering this summer, although at this stage he is seen as a secondary option for the Robins as they await to see what unfolds elsewhere in the market.

Yates, 24, has struck 21 goals and registered seven assists for Neil Critchley’s side this season in League One, with Blackpool finishing third in the table at the conclusion of the regular season.

He’s since helped the club manoeuvre through the play-off semi-finals, with Blackpool facing Lincoln City tomorrow afternoon at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Yates struck once in the semi-finals as Blackpool beat Oxford United 6-3 on aggregate.

The Verdict

The fact that Yates is seen as a secondary option for Bristol City is actually quite exciting, as it indicates that the club have a really solid first choice.

For what it is worth, Yates would be superb for the Robins this summer. He’s scored a lot of goals this season in League One, spearheading Blackpool’s push for promotion back into the Championship.

A slight hurdle to overcome for any club looking to sign him will be the fact Blackpool can win promotion tomorrow. In that eventuality, you’d imagine he might stay put at Bloomfield Road.

That could well be something that’s got Bristol City sitting on their hands right now with regard to stepping on their initial interest.

Thoughts? Let us know!