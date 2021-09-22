Bristol City stance on rumoured move for 20-year-old free agent revealed

Bristol City have yet to officially declare their interest in midfielder Elliot Thorpe, a report from The Bristol Post has revealed.

Thorpe is currently a free agent after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season, without making a competitive first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old’s status as a free agent means that he can still be signed by clubs immediately, despite the transfer window now being closed.

That had led to reports from Football Insider earlier this week claiming that Bristol City, along with Championship rivals Cardiff are leading the race to sign the midfielder.

Now however, it seems that Bristol City’s rumoured interest in Thorpe, may not be quite as far along as that.

According to this latest update, Bristol City have yet to declare an interest in Thorpe, or make any sort of contact with the 20-year-old.

Instead, it is thought that the Robins are currently taking a watching brief with regards to their interest in the former Spurs man.

It has also been suggested that if Thorpe was to join Bristol City, he would initially join up with the club’s Under 23s side, rather than Nigel Pearson’s first-team squad.

The Verdict

This could arguably be an understandable approach for Bristol City to take over a move for Thorpe.

When you look at the options currently available to Nigel Pearson, it doesn’t really feel like the Robins are in desperate need of any further additions in the centre of midfield.

As a result, it may make sense for them not to rush into any deals with Thorpe, especially when it seems finances are tight for many clubs after the events of the past 18 months or so.

That being said, it may not be a bad idea for Bristol City to keep an eye on Thorpe’s situation in case circumstances change – as they often can in football – which could make this a more appealing deal for them further down the line.