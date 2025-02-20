This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Jason Knight is a dependable figure in the heart of Bristol City’s midfield, with the captain an ever-present for Liam Manning’s side.

The 24-year-old's performances have helped Bristol City remain in the hunt for a play-off spot, with the Robins eighth in the Championship table at the time of writing, just two points off the top six with 13 games to go.

Knight’s impressive performances for Bristol City may lead to interest from other clubs, especially in the Premier League.

Central figure Jason Knight could be worth “upwards of £15million” to Bristol City

Signed from Derby County in the summer of 2023 for a package reported to be worth £1.75million, Knight has developed into a key cog in the Bristol City machine.

So far this campaign, Knight has played every single minute of the Robins’ Championship campaign, starting and completing all 33 matches for Liam Manning’s side.

Championship standings 19/02 Pos Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46

That is a continuation from the 2023/24 season, where Knight appeared in all 46 games for the Robins.

Handed the armband on several occasions during his debut year as a Robin, Knight was appointed Bristol City skipper last summer, highlighting the good stead he is held in within the Ashton Gate changing room.

As such, Football League World's Robins fan pundit Tom Rawle believes the 35-time Republic of Ireland international is currently Bristol City’s biggest asset.

Bristol City fan pundit Tom Rawle was also asked by FLW to attribute a potential transfer fee to the midfielder.

Tom told FLW: “I think our prized asset at the moment is probably going to be Jason Knight. If I was going to put a price tag on him, it would probably be upwards of £15m at the moment.

“Does that sound expensive? Yeah, but for what you’re getting for him, however much it is going to cost to replace him, I'd probably say that is a decent fee all round for him.”

Healthy transfer fee would allow Bristol City to sign replacement whilst making profit of Jason Knight

Bristol City fans will probably feel that the £1.75m paid for Knight back in 2023 has already been repaid, but modern football is run like a business.

As such, the Robins are likely to measure the success of Knight’s stint at Ashton Gate via any profit garnered by his potential sale.

Whilst not expecting the entire fee to be directly reinvested in a replacement, Tom felt that Bristol City would have to prioritise a like-for-like replacement in midfield.

“For us to recoup the money and pour it into another player – I'm not saying we would go out and spend £15million," restarted Tom.

“But we’d certainly want that money to come in and A) have money to replace him, and B) generate some profit off him as well.”

Knight and Bristol City are in Championship action this Friday, when they host out-of-form Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.

Despite Boro’s run of poor form, a win for the away side would lift them above Bristol City in the Championship table.