Bristol City signing Rob Dickie has admitted that he was keen to seal a switch to Ashton Gate as soon as he heard the Robins were interested in him, speaking to the club's media team.

The 27-year-old had spent three years at Queens Park Rangers - but didn't exactly end his time at the club on a positive note with the club currently in decline.

Although the summer will give them a chance to make a fresh start following such an awful 2022/23 campaign, the scars of the season may remain for some time with the West London outfit coming terrifying close to being relegated.

They may have finished well clear of the bottom three in the end, but that was only because of Reading's points deduction and their wins against Burnley and Stoke City during the latter stages of the campaign.

Without these factors working in their favour, they would be preparing for life in League One now.

Was Rob Dickie unhappy at QPR?

It has been reported by West London Sport that he was keen to seal a switch away from the English capital, with the player not suited to manager Gareth Ainsworth's system.

Having been at the top of the table during the early stages of 2022/23, the club's sharp decline and the discontent at Loftus Road makes it no real surprise that he was itching for an exit.

What did Rob Dickie say about his move to Bristol City?

With this West London Sport report in mind, it comes as no shock that Dickie was keen on a switch to the Robins when their interest became apparent.

He said: "As soon as Bristol City showed interest, I was keen on the move.

"Having spoken to various people here, the club have shown real ambition for the season ahead. I’ve had a brief look at the squad.

"There is a really good blend of youth as well as experienced players and with the Championship experience I’ve got, I feel as though I can really add to that and bolster the squad."

Is this a good move for Rob Dickie?

It's a shame for Dickie that he hasn't been able to make the step up to the Premier League because that seemed like the natural next step for him just a couple of seasons ago.

However, QPR's decline during the 2022/23 campaign ruined his chances of making that step up in the short term and it will be interesting to see whether he can thrive with the Robins.

If he starts regularly there and wins plenty of game time, his destiny will be in his own hands because he will have the opportunity to show why he should be competing at the top level.

As the Robins showed in January when they sold Antoine Semenyo, they aren't afraid to cash in on key players if the price is right and this can only be good news for Dickie if he wants to compete in a higher tier.

Nigel Pearson's side could potentially push for promotion in the coming years, but considering the competition they face for a place in the top tier, it wouldn't be a surprise if they remain in the second tier for quite a long time.

Still, it feels as though this is a decent move for him because he will probably win plenty of game time there and get the chance to shine.