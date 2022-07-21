Bristol City shouldn’t entertain Middlesbrough interest given previous action: Opinion

Bristol City will have been expecting interest in Antoine Semenyo this summer but given what their previous action has shown about their stance on the departures of their young stars in the current window, Middlesbrough‘s interest is not one they should entertain.

After missing the first part of last term due to injury, Semenyo was in startling form from December onwards as he finished the campaign with eight goals and 12 assists in 31 Championship appearances.

2020/21 had been something of a breakthrough season for the 22-year-old but he took his game to a new level last season as part of a forward line that scored 62 goals – the seventh-most in the division.

Summer interest has indeed followed, with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United among the clubs linked, but there is attention from other Championship clubs as well.

Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday that Boro had enquired about Semenyo as they look to add three new forwards to Chris Wilder’s squad before the transfer window closes.

Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher and Brentford’s Marcus Forss have been touted as other players that the Teessiders are targetting but City should not be entertaining their interest.

City were understood to value Semenyo at around £20 million in January amid Forest interest (Bristol Post) and are believed to have rejected a £9 million offer earlier in the summer window (Bristol World).

It was said at the time that was an indication that they will not sell their young stars unless it was for big money this summer.

Given they’re hoping to recruit three new forwards, you feel Boro would surely not be able to table an offer large enough to convince the Robins to sell and as such, their interest should not be entertained.

The interest from Premier League clubs shows the high regard in which Semenyo is held and his stock will rise even higher if he continues to improve this season.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Bristol City City facts?

1 of 25 1. Scott Murray is the club's all-time leading scorer Real Fake

He’s come on leaps and bounds over the past two campaigns so there is no reason to suggest he won’t take another step forward in 2022/23.

There is the issue of his contract, which expires next summer, but even if the Robins aren’t able to agree new terms then they can look to cash in when the transfer market opens in January. If the current window is anything to go by, there will be no shortage of suitors.

Semenyo may well depart in the future but City don’t have to think about selling him to a Championship rival just yet.