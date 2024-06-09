Highlights Sign Harrison Burrows for a Championship-ready gem from League One.

Consider adding Chris Willock for wing and attacking depth on a free transfer.

Monitor Tom Cannon's situation as a potential loan signing for the centre-forward position.

Liam Manning is gearing up for his first pre-season in charge at Bristol City.

The former MK Dons and Oxford United boss took over the Robins on November 7th of last year, meaning he's also had limited opportunities so far to make the squad he inherited from Nigel Pearson firmly into his own mould.

However, we've already seen glimpses of Manning's philosophy, which saw them acquire the services of Max Bird in January - with the midfielder set to link up with the squad after the conclusion of his time at Derby County - alongside the departure of an experienced trio in the form of Matty James, Andy King and Andi Weimann via the recently published 'retained list'.

Bristol City should sign Harrison Burrows

To continue with the aforementioned policy of signing gems from League One who are more than capable of fitting into this squad, one name the West Country side ought to have on their transfer shortlist comes in the form of Harrison Burrows, with the 22-year-old being one of the third tier's hottest properties at present at a club who are known to adopt a 'moneyball' approach to their own dealings.

That comes as no shock to anybody who's witnessed the talents of the Peterborough captain this season, having accumulated 12 goals and 18 assists across all competitions this far - none sweeter than his Wembley double in the EFL Trophy Final over Wycombe Wanderers, which also included a last-gasp wonder strike to seal a 2-1 win.

Burrows has consistently shown he is now ready-made for the Championship - including 37 appearances at second tier level in 2021/22, tallying three goals and seven assists - as well as being a potential replacement for Cameron Pring, with the 26-year-old the subject of previous interest from Glasgow Rangers.

However, the Posh full-back would arguably be an upgrade on Pring in the years to come given his potential, and the chance of emulating great defensive and attacking numbers in the second tier for a side with play-off ambitions.

Harrison Burrows' 23/24 League One Stats Total Matches Played 45 Average Rating 7.41 Goals 6 Assists 14 Big Chances Created 20 Key Passes per Game 2.6 Touches per Game 101 Clean Sheets 11 Interceptions per Game 1.0 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 6.2 Dribbled Past per Game 1.2 Duels Won per Game 4.5 All stats as per Sofascore

This has also been proven by interest from the likes of Norwich City and Coventry City among others. Therefore, Manning and his recruitment team must join the queue for his signature before potentially missing out to divisional rivals.

Potential follow-up deals for Bristol City

The acquisition of Burrows, if a deal came to fruition as early as possible in the transfer window, would send a statement out to many other clubs in the division.

Therefore, with that in mind, FLW looks at two further signings who could bolster a play-off bid for the Reds in 2024/25.

Chris Willock

It was revealed by Manning just after the season's conclusion that he will be actively seeking to improve the wing, attacking midfield and striking departments in the upcoming transfer window.

Therefore, one potential deal which makes so much sense for the club to explore is poaching Chris Willock on a free transfer, with it looking increasingly likely that the 26-year-old will move away from Queens Park Rangers, despite Marti Cifuentes' understandable desire to keep one of his creative assets at Loftus Road.

Comparing salaries from the 2023/24 season, Willock was only earning an estimated £10,000 per week - a figure that would put him on a par with City's joint ninth-highest earners last campaign in Rob Dickie and Zak Vyner.

Willock started just 27 games for Rangers last season but tallied four goals, four assists and created six big chances, and could be a more viable option to solve the 38-year-old's wing conundrum over the possibility of Scott Twine returning from Burnley, who City will be facing next season.

As well as being a right-sided winger predominantly, the former England youth international has the capability of featuring on the left or in the centre, demonstrating great maturity and versatility. On a free transfer, there aren't many better options available at present either.

Tom Cannon

To improve the centre-forward area, Bristol City could do a lot worse than monitor Tom Cannon's situation at Leicester City over the course of the summer.

Cannon impressed many when featuring regularly in the Championship whilst on loan at Preston North End between January and May 2023, notching eight goals and one assist in just 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe's side.

Whilst the Foxes could still face a points deduction upon their return to the Premier League amid uncertainty over the financial landscape of the club, they have still recently been linked with a swoop for AS Roma and England forward, Tammy Abraham.

It still remains to be seen whether club legend Jamie Vardy will feature on a regular basis next year, but if Abraham was to move back to the top flight, it would only knock Cannon further down the pecking order, just a year after signing from Everton on a five-year contract.

The aforementioned contract shows there is still huge potential to be realised when it comes to the 21-year-old, but a loan move next year, where he can re-establish himself as a first-team regular after just 13 Championship appearances, three starts and two goals, would be beneficial for all parties.

Cannon is definitely one of many potential loan signings Manning should be shortlisting at this moment in time.