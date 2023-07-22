Highlights Premier League clubs are vying to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City, with offers from Bournemouth and Wolves already rejected.

City values Scott at £25 million, and Wolves are expected to make another offer close to that amount.

Bristol City must find a replacement for Scott and should pursue a deal for Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, who has proven himself as a top League One attacking midfielder.

There is a growing expectation among football fans that at some point this summer, a Premier League club is going to trigger the magic number to prize Alex Scott away from Bristol City.

Scott has become the Robins' prized asset following his rapid rise, and considering he was playing in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid for Guernsey before his move to Ashton Gate in 2020, it's one that they can be very proud of.

He's been extremely versatile in his two full seasons in the first-team, playing in the middle of the park in defensive and attacking roles and also at wing-back, but it has been his performances have come in an advanced midfield role in the 2022-23 season that have really put him on the map.

Several Premier League clubs are wanting the 19-year-old this summer - Bournemouth had a £15 million offer turned down for the midfield maestro and Wolves, despite selling plenty of players due to financial concerns, put £20 million plus add-ons on the table - only to see it batted away.

Wolves are set to make another offer and expect to get a deal agreed for Scott, with City valuing him at £25 million, so they are not far off in meeting the asking price.

There needs to be a plan in place though for Scott's replacement as he's an integral part of the starting 11 for Nigel Pearson - Jason Knight has arrived from Derby County but that was happening regardless of the teenager's future.

City need someone with immediate Championship-level quality to come into the starting 11 and be creative, and that is why they must pursue a deal for Aston Villa's 22-year-old Finn Azaz in the coming days and weeks.

Who is Finn Azaz?

Azaz came through the academy of West Bromwich Albion, joining at the age of nine and eventually turned professional, but he never made an appearance for the Baggies at senior level.

The attacking midfielder made his first appearance in the men's game for Cheltenham Town on loan in 2020, scoring three times in 44 appearances for the Robins before signing for Aston Villa's development squad the following summer.

Villa clearly saw something in Azaz and immediately sent him out on loan to Newport County of League Two, scoring seven times in 45 outings for the Exiles in the 2021-22 season, with his performances earning another step up to League One for the 2022-23 campaign with Plymouth Argyle.

When fit, Azaz was central to the Pilgrims' title-winning season, scoring eight goals and notching nine assists in 34 appearances - all whilst missing nearly three months of action with an ankle injury.

Azaz proved himself as a top League One attacking midfielder, but now he may be ready for the next step into the Championship.

How much would Finn Azaz cost?

There is interest from Plymouth in bringing Azaz back to Home Park, whether that be on loan or permanently, and as he turns 23 years of age in September it's unlikely that he will make it now in Unai Emery's Aston Villa squad.

Villa could be keen to cash in whilst Azaz's stock is high, and a figure around the £1 million mark could do it with his contract situation currently unknown in terms of how long left he has.

To replace Scott, Bristol City need someone who is technically good and effective in the final third - Scott may not have contributed significantly when it came to goals and assists but when it came to conducting play before the final moments before a goal, he was instrumental.

Azaz is a creative midfielder who usually plays in the number 10 role but when at Newport he did play a little deeper, so he could play in a midfield two with Knight ahead of a holding midfielder.

But if City enter the race for his signature and could get him for around the £1 million mark then it would be astute business - it's always going to be hard to replace someone like Scott who has come through the academy and made such an impact, but Azaz is more than capable of stepping up to the Championship.