Bristol City should push for fresh agreement with 20-year-old to deter any interest this month: Opinion

Antoine Semenyo has shown his quality in flashes in a Bristol City shirt in recent years and is clearly an exciting prospect at Ashton Gate.

The 20-year-old produced two emphatic finishes in the Robins’ 6-2 defeat at Fulham at the weekend in a performance that may get forgotten due to his side’s defensive shortcomings.

The Bristol City academy graduate has only managed five league goals in the second tier since the start of last season, but if he can add some consistency to his game, then the sky is the limit in terms of his potential.

Semenyo’s contract expires at the end of next season, and if he can produce performances like Saturday’s on a more consistent basis, the Robins could demand a hefty transfer fee for his services.

Extending the 20-year-old’s contract would increase their bargaining power in the transfer market and make the Londoner feel a more valued member of the squad.

There has been a clear desire to show faith in younger players and to adopt a more sustainable long term approach in terms of personnel at Ashton Gate.

Convincing Semenyo to commit his future to the club would take them a long way to achieving that and could also encourage the other more youthful members of the squad to step up to the next level.

It is the style of striker that Semenyo is as well, that could make him a more valuable asset in the future.

With his pace, power and dangerous one versus one dribbling ability, Semenyo is very comfortable playing in any role across a front three, he can commit players, create space and has an eye for the spectacular.

If he continues to develop as he is, and can find these moments of individual quality more often then there will be plenty of suitors interested in the near future.

To avoid a difficult situation, entering the final year of Semenyo’s contract next season, now, while he is on a high from his performance at Fulham, would be a good time to show some ambition and begin negotiations to keep the 20-year-old at the club as they head in a new direction under Nigel Pearson.