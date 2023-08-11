Highlights Alex Scott's move to Bournemouth benefits both parties, with Scott getting a chance to play in the Premier League and Bristol City receiving a significant sum of money.

Nigel Pearson has already made moves in the transfer market, bringing in defensive players Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, and Haydon Roberts, as well as the more intriguing addition of Jason Knight.

Knight, a versatile midfielder, brings creativity and goal-scoring ability to the Bristol City lineup, as demonstrated by his impressive performance in a recent match where he scored twice and provided an assist.

Nigel Pearson’s side have looked to the transfer market for reinforcements as another season of Championship action unfolds.

The future of Alex Scott has taken centre stage this summer at Ashton Gate, his move to Bournemouth a beneficial move for both parties: for Scott, a chance to play in the Premier League and for Bristol City, another success story from their academy setup and roughly £25 million to lift any dampened spirits upon his departure.

Nevertheless, expectations from some will be to splash the cash in hopes of seeking a replacement or to unveil the next Championship superstar.

Moves have already been made by Nigel Pearson with early activity in the window seeing Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie come through the door, while another defensive player in Haydon Roberts joins on a free transfer from Brighton.

The more intriguing arrival, however, comes further up the field - Jason Knight has a big task on his hands not only with the departure of Scott but as the new creative maestro within the ranks.

Who is Jason Knight?

The 22-year-old is no stranger to the pressures of senior football with his first impressions moulded by a financially-stricken Derby County.

Coming into the first-team setup during the 2019/20 season, Knight was a lively force in front of goal, scoring six times from 20 starts as the Rams finished tenth.

Jason Knight in action for the Republic of Ireland.

Troubles behind the scenes, however, would lead to a very different feeling around Pride Park the following season with Knight and co. thrust into a relegation battle, surviving at the mercy of Sheffield Wednesday’s point deduction with Knight ever-present in just his second campaign, making another 41 Championship appearances.

The Irish international continued to be a proven asset for Derby County, a shining light across the midfield areas but could not stop his side dropping to the third tier the following year. Instead of jumping ship, he remained in their mission to return to the Championship, making another 38 appearances to put himself past the century mark so early on in his career.

An opportunity now, however, in the West Country after signing a four-year deal with the Robins as he hopes to lead a team into play-off contention once again.

What will Knight bring to Bristol City?

While his mentality speaks for itself, Knight will bring creativity and versatility to the Bristol City lineup.

Often operating on the right side, with experience in both a wing back and attacking midfielder capacity, Knight is a reliable performer at this level and at 22, has the potential to grow despite his experience.

A big opportunity now for Knight and with the likes of Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells and Andi Weimann aside him is to add more goals and assists to his game.

His ability to bring others into players while being tidy in possession are valuable assets while his second outing in Bristol City colours was one to admire and one he will be eager to replicate.

Knight scored twice and grabbed an assist in a 5-1 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup, great composure for the first to pounce on the loose ball and drive low past the keeper from just inside the area before running onto Haydon Roberts’ low delivery across the box and firing home for his second and City’s third of the evening.

Great attacking and positional awareness in the final third meant he reaped the rewards for his hard work, his determination once again leading to a fourth for his side. Pouncing on a loose ball high up the field, he set Nakhi Wells on his way who rounded the keeper before tapping into the empty net

.

A man of the match performance, consistent levels of similar quality will put himself and his new side in good stead this season - given the freedom in the final third, he will shine for the Robins and has certainly made a good impression at Ashton Gate.

Ultimately, it looks to be as one quality midfielder leaves, another arrives in his own form and brings his own unique skillset and attributes which are likely to be looked upon fondly by the City faithful.