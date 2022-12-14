Bristol City should leave January decision until right at the end of the window amid reported interest: Opinion

Bristol City may have decisions to make concerning a number of their young players in January and Sam Bell is among those.

The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, and Tommy Conway have been drawing Premier League links this year and Han-Noah Massengo’s future remains unclear as his contract ticks down but the Championship club face a different sort of call when it comes to Bell.

The 20-year-old son of City favourite Micky Bell has been one of the academy’s brightest prospects for some time now but the emergence of Conway this term has limited his minutes and there has been talk of a loan move in January.

Bell is clearly highly rated at Ashton Gate, having signed a new long-term deal in the summer, and you’d imagine he could be set for a more significant role in 2023/24 as Chris Martin and Nahki Wells’ contracts are set to expire in the summer but he’s played just 395 minutes across 15 senior appearances for the Robins in total.

His development would certainly benefit from more game time and it seems there won’t be a shortage of clubs hoping to take him on loan when the January window opens.

Technical director Brian Tinnion confirmed last more than four or five EFL teams had already enquired about a temporary move for the young forward.

Tinnion revealed that he would hold discussions with Pearson closer to the time to decide whether or not Bell should be sent out on loan.

The manager has spoken highly of him previously and has started to involve him more regularly recently – with the academy product featuring in three of their last five games.

It may be that Tinnion and Pearson still believe that regular first team football somewhere else is the best thing for him in the second half of 2023/24 but if the City pair do decide that, they should wait until right at the end of the window to pull the trigger.

Speculation and rumours continue to circle about the future of Antoine Semenyo so Bell may be required to step up and fill his place if the Ghana international is sold.

City would likely rather not sell Semenyo midway through the season but may feel they have to consider significant bids and there has been plenty of reported interest.

Crystal Palace and Rangers are among the clubs that have been linked recently while Bournemouth have also been touted as potential suitors and may be looking to spend after a recent club takeover.

Loaning out Bell and then losing Semenyo would be far from ideal for Pearson and we know that sales often happen late in the window so City should hold off making a decision over the former before they know for certain where the latter will be playing his football.