Highlights Bristol City are searching for a new manager following Nigel Pearson's exit from the club.

According to reports, the club are keen to talk to Nathan Jones, John Eustace and Gary Rowett.

This opinion article examines why Nathan Jones might be the candidate the Robins should lean towards.

After a fairly average start to the season, Bristol City decided the time was right to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

The decision from the Robins came after their 2-0 away defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking as part of a Bristol City club statement on Sunday evening, Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown said: "This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

Bristol City should lean towards Nathan Jones over John Eustace and Gary Rowett

With the club's search for a new manager on, three names have immediately been linked with the Championship vacancy.

These names are former Luton and Southampton boss Nathan Jones, former Millwall manager Gary Rowett, and former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

According to Sky Sports, those are the trio that the Robins are keen to talk to about becoming Nigel Pearson's permanent successor.

Now, whilst all of those names could well make suitable Bristol City bosses, there's an argument to make that the club should lean towards Nathan Jones, if they're only considering those names.

First and foremost, Jones not only has experience of winning promotions, but he has also taken Luton Town to the Championship play-offs previously on a shoestring and played a big role in laying the groundwork for their eventual promotion to the Premier League under Rob Edwards last campaign.

Nathan Jones' Championship managerial record compared with Gary Rowett and John Eustace, according to Transfermarkt Manager Matches Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Nathan Jones 157 55 49 53 35.01% Gary Rowett 362 141 118 103 38.95% John Eustace 64 21 15 28 32.81%

Eustace, given he has only managed for one and a bit seasons, has never guided a club to the play-offs, and Rowett has never done so at a Championship club either.

Indeed, as well as he did at Millwall, he never actually got the Lions into the top six, and also failed to do so despite having managed some big clubs in Stoke City, Derby County, and Birmingham City.

Therefore, despite his slightly higher win percentage in the division, Jones may be the better choice for their current situation.

Indeed, if Bristol City were going to be content with solid, but not top six finishes, they may as well have kept Pearson at the helm.

Furthermore, Jones could arguably be a better appointment given he has been out of work longer.

It is now eight months since Jones departed Southampton after a terrible stint with the Premier League side, but, this has given him plenty of time to not only reflect on the experience but learn from it, too. This will surely only benefit him in his next role.

Given that both Rowett and Eustace both departed Millwall and Birmingham respectively earlier this month, the same simply cannot be said about them having the time to reflect on the job, and why indeed they were moved on, even despite many thinking they had done a positive job overall.

That leads directly on to the last point, an intangible that could make Jones a brilliant appointment; the fact he has something to prove.

Having stepped up from the Championship to the Premier League, Jones had a torrid time of things, and at times, was ridiculed by the media. As such, the Welshman will surely be champing at the bit to get back in the dugout, achieve success, and silence those who doubted his credentials.

Eustace and Rowett, as above, are both coming out of their former jobs with the sense that they both did an okay job overall, and you just wonder whether they have that same point to prove right now that Jones does.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, if Bristol City's managerial shortlist consists of Rowett, Eustace, and Jones, the Robins should perhaps be edging towards the latter.