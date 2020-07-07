Bristol City shortlist 43-year-old as potential Lee Johnson successor

Bristol City are interested in appointing Lee Bowyer as Lee Johnson’s successor, with the Charlton Athletic boss on the shortlist to come in at Ashton Gate.

Johnson parted company with the Robins on Saturday afternoon on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, with a chance of the play-off slipping through the side’s fingers either side of the EFL’s postponement.

Now, there’s a search on for Johnson’s replacement, with Ben Ransom from Sky Sports News confirming that Charlton boss Bowyer is on the shortlist as a potential candidate to move to the South West.

Lee Bowyer on the shortlist to become the next Bristol City manager, although Chris Hughton remains the front-runner #bcfc #cafc — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) July 7, 2020

Bowyer guided Charlton to back-to-back play-off appearances in League One, which resulted in the club winning promotion back to the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Stepping up into the Championship, Bowyer has done well and has Charlton in with a shot of surviving in the remaining five games despite a huge drop off in form after an encouraging start.

Despite those links with the impressive Bowyer, Chris Hughton remains the frontrunner for the job.

Hughton, 61, has been out of work since leaving Brighton and Hove Albion last season. His stint with the Seagulls saw them promoted to the Premier League, where they have managed to establish themselves.

The Verdict

Bowyer is still young in terms of management at 43, but he’s done an outstanding job with Charlton and dealt with some really tough scenarios.

Whether Charlton stay up or not, he’s looked at home in the Championship and that should be the level he’s managing at beyond the end of this season.

He’d be a sound alternative to Hughton and perhaps part of a longer-term project at Ashton Gate.

