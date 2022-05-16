Bristol City share significant squad announcement as experienced player departs

Bristol City have confirmed that Callum O’Dowda has left the club after six years at Ashton Gate that saw him make over 150 appearances.

📣 Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, we can announce our retained list. #BristolCity — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 16, 2022

The midfielder joined the Robins in 2016 but with his contract expiring in the coming weeks, there were always doubts about where his long-term future would be.

And, the Championship side shared an update this afternoon on their retained and released list, with the major news that O’Dowda is departing on a free transfer. The Irishman has suffered with injury this season, which restricted him to just 20 Championship appearances under Nigel Pearson.

Elsewhere, the Robins have revealed that talks are ongoing with Will Buse, Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose and Andy King over new deals, with the quartet also out of contract in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the club also added that any deal for King would see the former Leicester City man take up a role on Pearson’s coaching staff, as well as continuing to be a player next season.

The manager has made it clear previously that he hoped to keep Cundy and Klose at the club.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

O’Dowda is a player that has divided opinion among the support over the years and there will be mixed thoughts on this decision as well.

But, there’s no denying this is a bold call because he is an experienced player who could still do a job in various positions if he manages to stay fit.

However, now could be the time for Pearson to freshen up the group and he will hope to bring in plenty of new faces in the summer, although keeping Cundy and Klose particularly is very important.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.