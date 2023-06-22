The 2022/23 campaign was a decent one for Bristol City.

Finishing 14th in the Championship, Nigel Pearson's side were just four points away from a top half finish, with the campaign overall feeling like a step in the right direction.

Naturally, this summer, the club are exploring their options to improve.

Some players have already arrived, bids have reportedly already been made for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, but he is not the only extra player being eyed by the Robins this summer.

Jake O'Brien to Bristol City

Indeed, Crystal Palace defender Jake O'Brien is another name to be linked with the club this year.

As early as April it was claimed that the Robins were set to reignite their interest in the defender this summer after missing out on signing him on loan during the January transfer window.

Having spent a period on loan in Belgium in the second division in 2022/23, making a total of 31 appearances for RWD Molenbeek as they won promotion back to the top-flight.

Bristol City are said to have sent scouts to watch the defender in action, with Nigel Pearson said to have been keen on signing a right-sided central defender back in January.

Latest Jake O'Brien transfer news

Of course, since January, the club have made a number of defensive signings with the arrivals of Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Hayden Roberts.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is keen to improve his defensive options this summer.

However, they remain very keen on O'Brien.

In a potential blow to Bristol City, though, and certainly a setback to them, Crystal Palace's stance on the young defender's future at Selhurst Park has now emerged.

According to BristolLive, the Premier League side are set to reject all immediate bids for O'Brien due to wanting to get a look at him in pre-season, and get the thoughts of their incoming manager before sanctioning an exit, whoever that may be.

O'Brien is said to be attracting interest from clubs in France, Belgium and Poland.

How long is left on Jake O'Brien's Crystal Palace contract?

WIth just one-year left on his contract, O'Brien is clearly an attractive proposition and after turning down a new deal at Palace, as per BristolLive, it seems his priority next season is game time.

That could offer Bristol City hope, as even if O'Brien were to impress in pre-season at Selhurst Park, it is hard to see him suddenly starting week in, week out, in the Premier League.

It is claimed in the report above that Bristol City would like O'Brien in place before heading on tour to Austria, however, it seems they may have to be patient if they want to get this one over the line.