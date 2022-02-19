Bristol City set to sign Guernsey FC starlet following successful trial period

Bristol City are set to confirm the signing of Guernsey FC starlet Ben Acey following a successful trial period.

Acey will join Bristol City this summer after he impressed in games against QPR and Swansea City for the under 18s according to Bristol World.

The Robins invited the 17-year-old on a two-week trial and played another game in central midfield against Charlton Athletic under 23s. Acey reportedly displayed good athleticism and did enough to convince City to sign him.

His performances in those games have done enough to earn a move to the West Country permanently with the player returning to Guernsey to finish the season with the Isthmian League South Central division side.

The transfer reportedly materialised from academy director Brian Tinnion contacts book as City returned to the Channel Island side after signing attacking midfielder Alex Scott in 2020.

Acey has made 23 appearances for the Non-League side this campaign so far, and scored one goal leaving Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance with plenty of praise for the youngster ahead of his move, telling ITV News: “Every challenge we’ve presented to him in our environment he’s risen to and wanted to be the best.

“He’s got the characteristics and the talent so it’s over to him now. It’s a cut throat business over there but he’s got a chance.”

The Verdict

Bristol City have always had a good, consistent academy and it’s something that has had a light shone on it this season with Pearson blooding a number of youngsters.

One of those that has impressed in particular is Alex Scott and that will certainly provide Ben Acey with plenty of positivity ahead of his permanent move.

Not only that, but it shows that there’s quality elsewhere and teams don’t always have to look at spending huge sums of money to bring youngsters in.