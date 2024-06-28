Bristol City are closing in on their first signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign in the form of Rapid Vienna frontman Fally Mayulu.

This is according to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, who claim that Mayulu is set to undertake a medical in the West Country today before completing his move to English football's second tier.

As per the report, the transfer will set the Robins back €3m (£2.35m) in what represents a fair cash outlay for a typically-shrewd club who avoid spending beyond their means.

Fally Mayulu is an unknown quantity for Bristol City supporters

The Ashton Gate faithful will wonder what to expect from Mayulu given his very limited experience within the senior game.

The 21-year-old striker scored six times for Rapid Vienna last term, though five goals in four cup outings took his total season return to 11 strikes.

Mayulu also made three appearances in their unsuccessful Europa Conference League qualification bid, turning out against Hungarian outfit Debrecen and Fiorentina.

Fally Mayulu's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Club Appearances Goals 2021/22: BW Linz (2.Liga) 13 3 2022/23: BW Linz (2.Liga) 33 12 2023/24: Rapid Vienna (Austrian Bundesliga) 35 11

However, with only one season of top-flight football under his belt - in a division that is, by and large, considerably inferior to the Championship - fans will be curious to see what he's all about next season.

Given Head Coach Liam Manning's enthusiasm of progressing young upcoming talent, it's fair to presume that the acquisition of Mayulu represents a longer-term vision where it will be hoped that the prospect can blossom over time.

Bristol City will hope Fally Mayulu can eventually replicate Tommy Conway impact

While both the supporters and club will need to be initially patient as Mayulu adapts to the trials and tribulations of English football, it will eventually be hoped that, in light of his age and promise, he can begin to replicate the impact of Tommy Conway.

Akin to fellow forwards such as Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antoine Semenyo in years gone by, Conway caught the eye for the club's impressive academy system before flourishing at senior level.

Conway, who travelled with Scotland for their short-lived EURO 2024 campaign in Germany, has returned twelve goals in all competitions in each of his two campaigns as a fully-fledged first-team regular, which has unsurprisingly attracted external interest.

The striker is entering the final year of his contract with the Robins and has no intention of renewing his terms as per BristolLive, meaning that the club are said to be actively looking to negotiate a sale this summer in order to avoid losing his services on a free transfer next year.

Following the impending arrival of Mayulu - and Conway's own from international duty - there is every chance that his exit could be accelerated in the coming weeks.

Their Conway situation is understandably frustrating, but they will hope that Mayulu can emulate, if not exceed altogether, those performances in good time.

Standing at 6'3, though, Mayulu possesses the natural physical tools to contend with the rough and tumble of life in the Championship, which should offer a careful degree of hope towards his ability to settle in.